John Carroll Women’s Soccer plays to 3-3 draw on senior day

The John Carroll Women’s Soccer team’s seven seniors before their game against Ohio Wesleyan University on Saturday, Sept. 18

The John Carroll University Women’s Soccer team started their match against Ohio Wesleyan University strong, scoring two goals. Eventually, the Battling Bishops battled their way back, resulting in a 3-3 draw after 110 minutes of soccer at Don Shula Stadium.

“It was a solid effort, obviously, and we came out and scored some great goals, ” said John Carroll Head Coach, Michael Marich. “Ultimately, we have to keep working defensively not to give up the lead and seal the game to get the win at the end of the game.”

Prior to the match, the Blue Streaks recognized the class of 2022, consisting of Brittany Dufalla, Danielle DelGiudice, Kennedy Newhart, Macey Malinky, Rachel Larkin, and Maura Palmer. Graduate student Madison Zimmerman was recognized as well.

The seniors stood tall for the Blue Streaks in the opening minutes of the game. Duffalla, the team’s leading goal scorer, was taken down in the goal box, resulting in a penalty kick at the 1:59 mark.

Dufalla cashed in on the opportunity presented, scoring off the penalty kick giving the Blue Streaks a 1-0 lead less than two minutes in the game.

The Blue Streaks’ continued to power past the Ohio Wesleyan defense in the first five minutes of the match. Precisely 30 seconds later, Lauren Gumney captured her first career goal, giving the Blue Streaks the go-ahead 2-0 lead.

The remainder of the first half consisted of solid defense from both teams and many back and forth possessions. As time ran down before halftime, Ohio Wesleyan struck back with 20 seconds left in the opening half.

First-year Bishop Makayla Watkins scored, putting Ohio Wesleyan within one goal going into the locker room.

After halftime, both teams found themselves in a new game. Both sides’ defensive play improved in the second half as John Caroll fought to expand their lead and Ohio Wesleyan fought to tie the game up.

The Battling Bishops found the sweet spot in the net once again at the 78:46 mark, courtesy of Watkins recording her second goal of the game. With less than 12 minutes left, the score remained tied 2-2.

Dufalla and the Blue Streak’s offense wasted no time responding to Watkin’s goal. A little under four minutes later, Malinky assisted a quick pass to Dufalla, who found the back of the net, putting the Blue and Gold in front 3-2.

Despite the Blue Streak’s quick counterattack, the Bishops were not discouraged and found their offensive momentum once again. Less than two minutes later, Avery Maxeiner scored the final goal of Saturday’s contest, making it 3-3.

Maxeiner’s goal pushed the game into overtime, but neither team could find the golden goal in the two 10 minute overtime periods.

Despite the tie, the Blue Streak’s seniors shined on their senior day, with Dufalla leading the offense with two goals and eight shots. DelGuidice posted six saves in the net on the afternoon as well.

Malinky and Larkin also contributed to the Blue Streak’s efforts, coming away with one assist each.

John Carroll University (4-2-1) will travel across town on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to face off against Case Western Reserve University at 7:30 p.m.

“We play another great competitor, Case, who has played a lot of Ohio Athletic Conference Teams,” mentioned Marich. “It will be a good measuring stick for where we are, what we have done, and now we can ultimately get ready for upcoming conference play.”