Wenzler’s Warriors to host blood drive in honor of Chris Wenzler ’90

John Carroll’s late Sports Information Director Chris Wenzler gives his Hall of Fame induction speech in the Tony DeCarlo Varsity Center on Oct. 4, 2019.

In June 2020, the John Carroll University community lost a legend near and dear to its heart. After a more than two year battle against multiple myeloma, former John Carroll Sports Information Director Chris Wenzler ’90 passed away.

A year and a half after Wenzler’s passing, the “Wenzler’s Warriors” are gathering once again to honor Wenzler’s legacy he created after mentoring 100’s of students during his 30 years spent at John Carroll University.

The Red Cross will donate $10 to the Chris Wenzler Memorial Fund for Immersion Trips for each pint of blood donated.

On Oct. 28 & 29, the second annual Wenzler’s Warriors Blood Drive will be held on the campus of John Carroll University.

The blood drive is set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and on Friday, Oct. 29 from 9-3 p.m. in the O’Connell Reading Room (Dolan A101).

During Wenzler’s 30 years on campus, he went on nine immersion trips as a staff member, including Jamaica, Ecuador and Guatemala. After Wenzler’s passing, his family established the Chris Wenzler Memorial Fund for Immersion Trips.

The Wenzler’s Warriors Blood Drive will continue to help the needs of students attending immersion trips as they return to normal with lifted COVID-19 precautions.

The Red Cross will donate $10 to the Chris Wenzler Memorial Fund for Immersion Trips for each pint of blood donated.

Those planning on donating must register in advance and wear a mask at the time of their appointment. If you are interested in registering, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Wenzler.

American Red Cross encourages those who have questions about eligibility to call 1-866-236-3276.