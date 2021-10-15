What Halloween candy are you based on your star sign?
Halloween, costumes and candy aren’t just for kids. See which candy treats were created to satisfy your star sign.
Aries (March 21 – April 19): As the fitness-focused sign, a healthy Aries feels nothing but joy when someone drops a box of raisins into their trick or treat bag.
Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Exotic Pisces needs a little bit of everything that’s why a peppermint patty is just what they want to find in their goodie bag.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Twinkies are just the thing fun-loving Aquarius wants to have as a Halloween treat. As an imaginative and creative sign, Twinkies are very fitting to their personality.
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Capricorns are practical and classic, that’s why they will be happy to have a Snickers in their goodie bag.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Fun-loving Sagittarius thrives when they have variety. This is why Skittles are the perfect candy for them this spooky season.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Detail-oriented Scorpio values equilibrium, that’s why they never shy away from breaking off a piece of Kit-Kat. They’ll even share it with you, although they won’t want to.
Libra (September 23 – October 22): Libra, the lover of beauty, wants nothing other than a Ring Pop in their trick or treat tote. In fact, it’s going on their finger while they walk back home.
Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The probing Virgo will love snacking on Nerds while carefully calculating how they will ration this year’s candy stash.
Leo (July 23 – August 22): Big is better right? Leo’s love all attention on them, with a king-sized Hershey chocolate bar, everyone will surely take notice.
Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Lovable Cancer would enjoy nothing more than to receive some baby gummy bears. This caring star sign can’t get enough of the cutest candy around.
Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Gemini can switch emotions faster than any sign in the zodiac. That’s why Sour Patch Kids are always a favorite. First they’re sour, then they’re a Gemini again.
Taurus (April 20 – May 20): With a love for indulging in life, Taurus will love to indulge in a Twix. There’s something serene about this incredible candy that keeps them wanting more.