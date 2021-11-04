John Carroll University celebrates College Radio Day

National College Radio Day was Oct. 1 and multiple universities across the country celebrated their favorite college radio station. At John Carroll University, the WJCU radio station took to the main atrium to advertise their on-air talents. WJCU tabled in the student center giving away stickers, key chains, lanyards and many other free items. The station also hosted an online logo scavenger hunt through Twitter with gift cards as prizes for the lucky winners.

On 88.7 FM, student DJs ran multiple shifts of the station’s “The Heights” music segment throughout the day discussing how much they enjoy their work. During the tabling, two student DJs were on air both in the studio and live from the atrium.

WJCU also ran a social media campaign about the event on Instagram and Twitter. Social Media Director, Ashley McCall, posted three videos of student directors discussing their favorite parts of working at the station.

“World College Radio Day is a great day to celebrate what we do at WJCU and the important role that college radio plays in the media world,” Jasen Sokol, the WJCU general manager, told The Carroll News. “After being in pandemic mode for a year and a half, it was great to actually get out of the studio and be able to interact with people on campus and let them know about WJCU. It was great to see our students get to try some things we haven’t been able to do in a while, and it was very fun getting to give away prizes and WJCU swag!”

Overall, National College Radio Day was a success for JCU’s local station. According to Google Trends, after the event, the WJCU website saw a surge in traffic comparable to its previous large-scale event known as Radiothon which happened earlier in the year.