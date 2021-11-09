Tom Arth fired as head coach at the University of Akron

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Tom Arth ’03 was fired as head coach of the Akron University Football program.

Arth, a former John Carroll University star quarterback, was let go after the Akron Zips fell 2-7 on the season after suffering a 31-25 loss against Ball State.

During Arth’s three-year tenure with Akron, he posted a 3-24 record.

Arth’s departure will be effective immediately as Akron’s current Associate Head Coach, Oscar Rodriguez, Jr. will take over immediately.

In a press release, Akron University Athletic Director Charles Guthrie stated that the University “appreciate[s] Coach Tom Arth’s work on behalf of our student-athletes and coaches and we wish him well moving forward.”

According to the press release, Akron University will be conducting a nationwide search for a new head football coach.

Before going to Akron University, Tom Arth served as the head coach of the John Carroll University Football program until 2016 before becoming head coach at Chattanooga University.

Arth was named head coach in 2012 and led the Blue Streaks to a record of 39-7 throughout his four seasons at the helm of the program.

Arth led the team to three appearances in the NCAA Tournament as well as the Blue Streaks.

2016 was one of the most memorable years in the history of John Carroll Football. In 2016, Arth’s program won its first OAC title since 1989, after defeating the No. 1 Mount Union 31-28.

The Blue Streaks have not defeated Purple Raiders since 2016.

Arth is also a member of the John Carroll Athletic Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as a record-setting quarterback at John Carroll University.

Right after graduation in 2002, Arth signed as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts. Arth spent three seasons as the backup quarterback to 2021 NFL Hall of Fame Inductee Peyton Manning.

The All-American also spent time with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Europe, and the Arena Football League before coming back coaching with

At this time, Arth’s next job is unknown but The Carroll News will keep you updated as more details arise.