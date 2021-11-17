Sartain’s sharp shooting shatters three program records for John Carroll

Just when you think that Jackson Sartain has shattered almost every possible record you can think of at John Carroll University, he decides to shatter three more in his last opening collegiate basketball game of his career.

On Friday, Nov. 12, Sartain showed fans why he is one of the best basketball players in the country after shattering the school’s single game record with 55 points in John Carroll’s victory over Keuka College.

“ I believe a strong performance Friday night was led by our play style and strategy. Being able to break the press easily and pushing it up the floor led to many open shots. I give a lot of credit to Connor [O’Toole], Mason [Trubisky] and Chase [Toppin] as they were looking for me up the floor, finding me for easy shots.

Coming into the 2021-2022 season, Sartain entered as the active NCAA Division III career leader in three pointers made (320), attempted three pointers (689), three point percentage (.466) and three pointers per game (3.40).

Sartain has always been one of the most efficient and effective shooters from behind the arc. As he embarks on his fifth year with the Blue and Gold, nothing has changed.

“I decided to return to John Carroll for another year because of the great culture here,” said Sartain. “Having good relationships with my teammates and coaches made the decision a little easier.”

Sartain was burning hot from the second he stepped foot on the hardwood floor Friday night.

His single game record for points was not the only record Sartain crushed on Friday night. Sartain broke the school record for field goals made in a game with 19 and three pointers made in a game with 15. Sartain finished 15-24 (62.5%) from behind the arc.

For his strong shooting, Sartain was named Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the fourth time in his collegiate career. His 15 three pointers set the OAC record for the most three pointers in a game.

Sartain worked hard to become one of the best players on the court for the Blue Streaks throughout all of his summer breaks during college.

“During the offseasons, I would shoot five days a week, making 500 shots a day totaling around 60,000 made shots a summer,” said Sartain in an interview with The Carroll News. “I want to give a lot of credit to my dad as he mainly pushes me and has taught me to continuously work on my game.”

Prior to Saturday, the single-game points record for John Carroll almost seemed like it was impossible to beat, but practice made perfect and a new record for Sartain.

59 years ago, Ray Maria broke the single game point record in a contest against Allegheny College on Feb. 20, 1962. It wasn’t until Friday that the record would be cracked courtesy of Sartain.

Despite Sartain’s sharp shooting, he remained focused on what mattered most during the game – getting his team a victory.

“​​During the game, I wasn’t really thinking about records or how many baskets I was making,” mentioned Sartain. “It was a close game throughout, so we were trying to mainly focus on getting our first win and getting off to a good start.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sartain chose last year to return to the team as a graduate student for the Blue and Gold with his extra year of eligibility.

As for Sartain and the rest of the John Carroll’s Men’s Basketball team, their season is just beginning and they have many goals they want to accomplish.

“For the rest of the season, our goal is to win an OAC Championship and hopefully get into the NCAA Tournament,” exclaimed Sartain. “We believe we have a special group this year, and everyone plays well together, which hopefully can lead to a successful season down the road!”

This upcoming weekend, the John Carroll Men’s Basketball Team (2-0) will travel to New York to compete in the Buffalo State Coles Classic. The Blue Streaks’ will first compete on Friday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. against Medaille College. Their second game of the weekend will be against Buffalo State on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 12 p.m.