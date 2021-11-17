Rain and flooding in India claims 41 lives

India is a country with remarkably diverse topography, littered with high mountains, plains, and plateaus. It is part of a large peninsula that heads toward the Indian Ocean and is home to over 1.3 billion people. Earlier this month, the country faced heavy rains and intense flooding. Its brutal geography causes easily disastrous outcomes when it rains.

The Indian Meteorological Department warned residents of intense rainfall in the days leading up to the disaster, according to ABC news. The results of the rainfall are devastating. Over 800 huts were destroyed, with 14 people dead over the course of six days.

Chennai was hit the worst, and the city is still facing more rainfall. According to The Hindu, Chennai is facing 5.5 times more rainfall than usual, which is also 491% more than the normal volume. It rained for three days straight. On Friday, the city was given a break. However, the heavy rains quickly resumed for another four days. The city is completely flooded. Heavy rains will continue to trigger heavier flooding.

At the time of this publication, the city is still receiving moderate rainfall. They are likely to receive relief from the weather within the next couple of days. The state of Tamil Nadu deployed police personnel to aid Chennai in relief, according to The Weather Channel. A total of 75,000 personnel were deployed to aid Chennai. Families have moved to hotels as many homes have been destroyed. People are giving as many as 5,000 rupees in order to have a place to stay during this time. However, there is also an economic depression approaching in Tamil Nadu. Relief activities are urged to be expedited, as said by The Tribune. The rains will continue to move along to neighboring regions. After the storms are over, it is uncertain what will happen next.