What holiday activity should you participate in based off your zodiac sign?

With the holiday season just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about winter activities to do. Most of us struggle to come up with fun ideas other than playing in the snow and drinking hot chocolate. So, what holiday activity should you participate in during this wonderful season based on your zodiac sign?

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Aries is categorized as a Fire sign. They have a special connection to the element, so a holiday activity involving the warm blaze is perfect for this sign. Cook a wonderful campfire meal over an open fire, making s’mores or just hanging around the fire with friends and family.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): People who fall under the Taurus zodiac tend to have more of a green thumb and love for the environment, so they’re most likely the first ones who put their Christmas tree up. Go all out on decorating your tree! Have fun with ornaments, tinsel and popcorn cords. You could even get greenery and wreaths to hang up in your house, room or dorm.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21): Geminis are playful spirits, which means they love games. Playing a board game on a snowy night with family and friends is a perfect pastime for you. Even if you didn’t want to play a board game, you could play one online against yourself or others!

Cancer (June 22 – July 22): Cancers are very home-oriented people. A fun and even productive activity you could do is baking. Bake wonderful cookies and pies from old family recipes and have a sugar feast! Invite your family and friends to decorate the sweet treats, make warm drinks, and have a wonderful time.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): This sign loves theater and entertainment, so lay back, relax and have a wonderful movie marathon. You could watch holiday movies, or any other movies, with friends and family on a frigid night.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Virgos love to participate in arts and crafts. Make the ones you care about homemade gifts that they’ll love, like sweaters, blankets, neat cards, anything! Put your skills at arts and crafts into use and create the best presents they’ll ever receive.

Libra (September 23 – October 23): This sign may not be throwing giant galas, but they love to be sociable. Having a gathering with your friends or family is the perfect way to spend the holiday days! You could have a dinner party or just a few people over with snacks and winter drinks.

Scorpio (October 24 – November 21): Unlike the other signs, the holiday season is a great way for Scorpios to take some time for themselves. There’s nothing wrong with doing some self-care activities. Take a nice long bath or use essential oils to calm the body, mind and spirit.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): This sign loves to travel, unlike the Cancer homebody. Take long trips over the holiday season if you want, but short trips are just as rewarding. Take a drive through your hometown and enjoy the scenery with all of the Christmas decorations. Take a nice hike in the woods, or sled down a giant park hill.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Capricorns are nostalgic and traditional. You should think of an activity you did as a kid or revive old family traditions. Send paper cards to your friends and family or pull out old photo albums to revisit memories from your holiday past.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): These signs want to make the world a better place for everyone. Volunteer work or Christmas caroling will make people smile and brighten their days. Give back to your community and show how generous you are.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Your sign is a lover of music. Have a sing-along to your favorite holiday songs with your friends and family. You could just belt out your favorite holiday song in your own room and dance like no one’s watching!