Streaks of the Week: Nov. 12-14

After one of the most historical weekends in John Carroll Athletics, The Carroll News has a special version of Streaks of the Week honoring one athlete from each team that competed this previous weekend.

Men’s Basketball: Graduate Student Jackson Sartain

As the old saying goes, records are meant to be broken. That’s exactly what Sartain did last Friday against Keuka in what was one of the greatest individual performances in JCU sports history. Sartain broke Ray Maria’s 59-year-old scoring record with 55 points in the game and shattered the record of three pointers made in a game with 15, besting the previous mark by six. For good measure, Sartain also broke Andy Juhola’s 34-year-old record for most field goals in a contest with 19.

Football: Senior Jack Burton

In what was the largest comeback in Cuyahoga Gold Bowl history, Burton delivered a career performance in his final game. The senior led the squad with 11 tackles and two for a loss while helping the Blue Streak defense hold Baldwin Wallace to only 128 yards on the ground, BW’s second lowest total of the season and kept the Gold Bowl trophy in University Heights for a ninth straight season.

Men’s Soccer: Freshman Jack Foht

Foht has delivered countless times this season, but none more important in his team’s first two NCAA Tournament matches. Against Bethany College in the first round, the freshman buried two of the team’s three goals while assisting on the other. In the second round against Johns Hopkins the next day, Foht broke through and scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute as the Blue Streaks punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003.

Men’s Cross Country: Sophomore Cormac Peppard-Kramer

A historic season for the Blue Streaks continued last weekend as JCU won its first regional title ever, and Peppard-Kramer was a big reason for the success. After setting a PR at the OAC Championships, the sophomore bested his career-high by 32 seconds with a time of 25:13.4 and finished in 15th to help the team book their second straight trip to nationals.

Women’s Cross Country: Junior Erica Esper

Esper was a huge reason for the Blue Streaks’ third place finish at regionals as she finished in third individually with a time of 22:32. The junior was named to the All-Region team as JCU punched its ticket to nationals for the second straight season.

Women’s Basketball: Graduate Student Nicole Heffington

Heffington had a great start to her final season as she registered a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds in her first game against Case Western and 26 points while making all four of the team’s three pointers in the second against Carnegie Mellon. For her efforts, the graduate student was named JCU Tip-Off Tournament MVP.

Wrestling: Freshman Jesse Kanatzar

In his first ever tournament as a Blue Streak, Kanatzar delivered with a first place finish in the 197 pound bracket. The freshman went 3-0 in the afternoon, winning on a pin and two decisions-one of which was decided on a takedown in the last 10 seconds of the match.