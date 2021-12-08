JCU Swim and Dive knocks down NCAA DII Notre Dame College

On Friday, Dec. 3, the men (2-1, 1-1 OAC) and women (2-1, 1-1 OAC) of John Carroll’s Swim and Dive Team took on cross-town opponent Notre Dame College (Men’s 2-2, 1-0 MEC; Women’s 2-2, 1-0 MEC) at The Johnson Natatorium on John Carroll’s campus.

This meet marked the long awaited return of the Blue Streaks to their home pool on John Carroll’s campus. Due to extended construction and unforeseen problems in their home pool, the Blue and Gold swimmers had to make do with a temporary home at Cleveland State.

The Blue Streaks followed up their fifth-place finish at the Kenyon Invitational two weekends ago with a dominant performance over Division II opponent Notre Dame College. The John Carroll Men’s swimmers won with a final score of 177-85, and the women took care of business as well, winning 150-104.

TheBlue Streaks extended their strong start to the season, showing Notre Dame that there’s only room for one swim team in the South Euclid/University Heights area.

For the men’s swimmers, Liam McDonnell ‘23 dominated once again. The reigning OAC Men’s Swimmer of the Week finished in first place in the 100 fly and the 100 back, while also leading the Blue Streaks 200 medley relay to a victory. Adam Lenz ‘22, Bryce Liddell ‘25 and Michael Heller ‘23 were the other contributors to the 200 medley victory.

Other men’s victories from the meet came in the form of Erik Sriubas ‘22 in the 1000 meter free, Aidan O’Neill ‘23 in the 200 free, Jonah Venos ‘23 in the 50 and 100 breaststroke, and Lenz in the 50 free.

Two freshmen also notched their first career victories Friday, with Liddell conquering the 50 fly and Adam Chiappetta ‘25 schooling the competition in the 500 free.

On the women’s side, the tandem of Monica McKie ‘23, graduate student Spenser Kale, Bojena Gross ‘23 and Anna Glass ‘24 started the Blue Streak’s winning ways from the opening race, crushing the 200 medley.

Glass put quite a night together for herself individually as well, taking first in every other event she swam, including the 50 and 100 free.

Other champions on the women’s side were McKie in the 50 fly and 100 IM, Danielle Turi ‘24 in the 100 fly, and a crazy tie for first place in the 200 free, with Gwenyth Hamilton ‘23 and Ashley Lynch ‘24 representing.

Hamilton also finished second in the 50 fly, and helped the 200 free relay end the night with a no-doubt victory for the Blue Streaks.

​

“I’m very proud of all of my teammates so far this season,” said Hamilton after the victory. “We’ve been working extremely hard and facing many obstacles and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season has in store for us!”

The Blue Streaks look to build off their solid performance against Notre Dame with a meet against Oberlin on Friday, Dec.17, in Oberlin, Ohio.