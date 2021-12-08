Streaks of the Week: Nov. 3-5

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names multiple Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names top performing Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Men’s Basketball: Junior, Eric Hanna

In the OAC opener on the road against Muskingum, Hanna did not disappoint as he scored 16 points to help lead the Blue Streaks to an 87-84 victory. It marked only the fifth time in the junior’s career that he eclipsed 16 or more points and the third game he has made four or more three pointers. Hanna also grabbed six rebounds, all of which were offensive boards.

Women’s Basketball: Senior, Olivia Nagy

A gritty Muskingum team did not stop Nagy from dominating as she led JCU with 21 points and 17 rebounds in an OAC opening road win. This marked the senior’s 26th career game with a double double and only second with seven or more free throws made.

Men’s Indoor Track & Field: Junior, Alex Phillip

It may sound like a broken record, but Phillip is very deserving of another spot on the Streaks of the Week list. In his first race back since his national championship performance in cross country, the junior took to the track and made history yet again with a 13:58.42 in the 5000m at the Grand Valley State Holiday Open. That not only broke a school record but is only the third time a Division III athlete has broken 14 minutes in the 5000m race.

Women’s Indoor Track & Field: Caroline Beery

After missing nearly two years of competition with a knee injury, Beery showed no signs of rust as she broke her own school record in the pole vault by more than seven inches at the Case Western Holiday Classic, jumping 3.45 meters (11′ 3.75″). The last time the junior competed was January 25, 2020 at the Spire Indoor Open.

Men’s Swimming: Freshman Andrew Chiappetta

In a Green Road rivalry victory over nearby Division II Notre Dame College, Chiappetta impressed with a first place finish in the 500 freestyle marking his first collegiate victory. The freshman also swam second in the 1000 freestyle behind fellow Blue Streak Erik Sriubas.

Women’s Swimming: Junior, Monica McKie

McKie welcomed the Blue Streaks back to the Johnson Natatorium for the first time in 10 months in style as she won the 50 yard butterfly and 100 yard IM in a meet against Notre Dame College. The junior was also on the winning 200 yard medley relay team and took second in the 50 yard backstroke.

Wrestling: Senior Andrew Perelka

Perelka dominated at the RIT Invitational as he placed first in the 133 pound bracket and led the Blue Streaks to a second place finish as a team. The senior, who is ranked 10th in the nation and second in the region, won all four of his matches on two pins, a technical fall, and a major decision. In the championship match, Perelka pinned his opponent in 1:45.