Ariana Grande’s beauty line has landed

Ariana Grande dropped her out-of-this-world brand, r.e.m. beauty on Fri., Nov. 12. She teased it on Sept. 9 in an Instagram post. Grande officially announced on Instagram a day later her new makeup line and being the face of the 25th Annual Best of Beauty cover for Allure Magazine. The beauty line has been in the works over the last two years. Grande also revealed that she has been testing out the products while she was on her Sweetener World Tour.

The aforementioned magazine reported Grande was inspired to get into makeup when fans came up to her for pictures in Whole Foods. She is aware of how popular having a beauty line is, but she wanted to do it with so much purpose and passion.

People took notice of her beauty looks in public, but she didn’t blow her cover for wearing the products. Grande would get asked what kind of highlighter she’s wearing, and she would respond back that it’s just sweat. In reality, she was wearing her very own highlighter. Grande met with the beauty company Forma Brands to launch her makeup line. Forma Vice President Alex Alston was in awe of “the amount of references Grande brought to the initial meetings,” according to Allure. 1950s and 60s Revlon cosmetics magazine ads, space warriors of legend and a silver throw pillow were some of the references. Grande’s brand references the fourth stage of sleep and slips in her nickname, Ari. The brand name is also named after one of Grande’s songs from her fourth album, “Sweetener”; r.e.m beauty happened to be the makeup of her dreams.

Grande told Glamour that after meeting with Forma, “I went home that night and I had this vision for my line and it ended up being exactly how I sort of dreamt it would be that night in my head.” The beauty line is being released incrementally; the first drop includes eyes, lips and face products.

There are three midnight shadows eyeshadow palettes blended of six mattes and shimmers. 11 lustrous and 10 matte liquid eyeshadows are set for the eyes, also. “Eternally meowing” and “grow n show” are the only two dream lashes ready to be batted. One is long and wispy and the other is full, feathery and flared. The kohl eyeliner pencil comes in a white shade, “so mod,” a brown shade, “teddy bear” and a black shade, “midnight black.” The only shade of eyeliner marker is “midnight black.” Lastly, there are two mascaras that are both in “midnight black.” One lengthens the eyelashes and the other voluminizes them.

Six matte lipsticks, four lipstains, nine plumping lip glosses and one clear plumping lip gloss are all part of the line.

Following her dreamy space theme, r.e.m.’s lipsticks are sold in tubes that look like astronaut suits, with Grande finding inspiration from “Star Trek” or “Black Mirror,” according to Harper’s Bazaar. Grande’s line also includes 10 shades of “interstellar” highlighter toppers. Everything is vegan, cruelty-free. The official site launched on Fri., Nov. 12 for customers to shop the products. Grande herself has said that there are more products including foundations and concealers to come.

Stay tuned for new, dreamy makeup products. Chapter 1: Ultraviolet is available now on r.e.m. beauty.