John Carroll University alumni Brian Polian ‘97 named LSU’s special teams coordinator

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, John Carroll University alumni Brian Polian ‘97 announced his departure from Notre Dame University after spending the past five years with the Fighting Irish.

Less than 24 hours later, Louisiana State University Head Coach Brian Kelley named Polian his special teams coordinator at LSU.

The first reports of Polian’s move to LSU circulated on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from Bruce Feldman.

SOURCE: Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian is expected to join Brian Kelly’s staff at LSU. Polian has SEC coaching experience from his time as STC at Texas A&M. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 7, 2021





Feldman’s reports came hours before Polian announced on Twitter that he would be leaving the University of Notre Dame.

Thank you for the last five years. We are off on a new adventure. pic.twitter.com/P97DQUFa1a — Brian Polian (@BrianPolian) December 8, 2021

Polian’s Tweet did not say where his next job would be, but he acknowledged that “we are headed off to a new adventure,” which the public soon found out was LSU.

On Wednesday afternoon, Polian announced his new adventure via Twitter.

So excited to be in Baton Rouge and a part of the LSU family! #GeauxTigers https://t.co/pFfWIK7l5Q — Brian Polian (@BrianPolian) December 8, 2021

During his time at John Carroll University, Polian was a four-year letter-winner linebacker for the Blue & Gold from 1993-1996.

In 1997, Polian graduated from the small Jesuit school in University Heights with a Bachelor’s Degree in History.

Ever since graduating from college, Polian has coached at the collegiate level. From 2005-2009 Polian coached at the University of Notre Dame in various positions, including special teams coordinator.

In 2017, Polian returned to Notre Dame University after coaching stints with Stanford, Texas A&M and Nevada.

From 2017-2021, Polian served as Notre Dame’s Special Teams Coordinator/Recruiting Coordinator. In 2021 Polian was promoted to Notre Dame’s Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator.

Polian has been known for his strong recruiting at Notre Dame, bringing many talented players to the Fighting Irish.

Over the past five years at Notre Dame, while coaching with Kelly, Polian assisted the team to 54 wins and two appearances in the College Football Playoffs.