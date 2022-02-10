Rihanna rolls into 2022 with terrific news

Rihanna, 33, kickstarts February with a special announcement on Instagram: she’s pregnant with her first child!

Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born Feb. 20, 1988, in Barbados. Always a lover of music, Rihanna frequently listened to multiple genres of music, including: Caribbean, hip-hop and R&B. Previously, she had been in a music group with two friends, until she caught the eye of American record producer Evan Rogers in 2004. At the time, musician Jay-Z led the Def Jam record label and signed her. Since her debut with the song “Pon De Replay,” Rihanna has released dozens of hit songs including: “S.O.S,” “Umbrella,” “Diamonds,” “Rude Boy” and more. Rihanna has also won nine Grammys and has been nominated for 33. As of now, Rihanna has not released an album in six years, which has had everyone on the edge of their seats hoping for a new single. However, in late 2021 the paparazzi asked her if there would be any new music soon, she responded that it would be coming “soon.”

On Jan. 31, photographer Diggzy posted a photo on their Instagram, announcing that Rihanna is pregnant with a photo from their maternity shoot. The sudden announcement shocked many, but that was quickly replaced by great enthusiasm. Rihanna and boyfriend, A$AP Rocky were photographed in New York, Rihanna wore a long pink coat that was opened to reveal her baby bump. Diggzy captioned the photo, “SHE IS!” which stirred the whole internet with excitement. In the photo, the father of Rihanna’s child, her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, has his hand on her arm.

Rakim Mayers, A$AP Rocky, was born in Harlem, New York on Oct. 3, 1988. After frequently listening to Southern hip-hop, Rocky began rapping at the early age of eight. When he was 19 in 2007, Rocky joined a collective group of rappers, producers and video directors called A$AP Mob. Rocky worked with them to create beats, but he did not debut until 2013. His debut solo album was called “Long.Live.A$AP” and featured many popular performers such as Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, Florence Welch and others. His hit releases include: “Praise The Lord (Da Shine),” “Everyday,” “F**kin’ Problems” and countless others. A$AP continues to release music, his most recent album was released just last year in 2021, called “LONG.LIVE.A$AP.”

This past week, Rihanna also confirmed her pregnancy, via her Instagram, and captioned the post, “how the gang pulled up to black history month.” She shared photos from her photoshoot with Diggzy as well as a picture of her own in the bathroom, pulling up her shirt to show off her baby bump. Since then, the internet has blown up with positive comments and enthusiasm. Many fellow celebrities commented on her post, such as Nicki Minaj, Kehlani, Lizzo, Cara Delevingne and more.

It is unknown how far along Rihanna’s pregnancy is or the due date, but everyone is just thrilled at her announcement. It looks as if we will not be getting an album soon, but for good reason!