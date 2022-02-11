Streaks of the Week: Feb. 4-6

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Men’s Basketball: Junior, Eric Hanna

Hanna has stepped up for the Blue Streaks in the last three games, scoring a combined 60 points and knocking down 12 3-pointers. In a two point loss to Heidelberg last Tuesday, the junior registered season-highs with 23 points and five triples.

Women’s Basketball: Graduate Student, Gabby Gevaudan

Gevaudan was a key reason the Blue Streaks were able to avenge their December loss to Marietta with a 16 point victory in the rematch last Saturday. The graduate student scored a career-high 17 points, and was one of six JCU players to score in double figures. Gevaudan also had a career-best in assists with four.

Men’s Track & Field: Senior, Garrett Clark

Clark has continued to impress on the track this season as he set another school record this past weekend at Ashland. The senior ran the 60m dash in 6.89 seconds during the prelims which broke Hayden Snow’s program record set in 2019. Clark also placed second in the 200m in a field comprised primarily of Division I and II runners.

Men’s Track & Field: Senior, Jamie Dailey

The senior Dailey also had a spectacular performance at Ashland, placing third in the mile with a time of 4:11.38. This marked a career-best for the cross country and outdoor track All-American.

Women’s Track & Field: Sophomore, Genevieve Arnold

Arnold has begun her steady climb into being one of the best field athletes in the OAC as she set a PR in the triple jump with a mark of 11.40m. The sophomore’s leap is good for third in the Great Lakes Region and top 25 in the nation. For good measure, Arnold also had the second best 60m time of any Division III athlete who competed at Ashland this past weekend.