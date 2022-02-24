JCU Men’s Swimming and Diving takes home sixth consecutive OAC Championship

Step aside, Michael Jordan, your “three-peat” does not compare to the John Carroll Men’s Swimming and Diving recent “six-peat” as the Ohio Athletic Conference champions.

The Blue Streaks dominated their fellow OAC competitors, as they totaled 1,037 points to easily take the crown. Their dominating effort was fueled by their wins in every race except for the 1650 freestyle and diving events.

“I tend to find it easy to swim when I’m around my teammates,” said Venos. “They have put in the hard work day in and day out, so all we have to do is swim and have fun”.

Venos was a key component of the victory over the weekend, as the junior from Minnesota won all six of his events. In the process, he managed to break four OAC records and earn an NCAA B cut in every race.

On Saturday, Johnathan Simoes ‘23 kicked off the winning spree with his victory in the 200 Backstroke, recording a time of 1:51.55. Luke Novak ‘25 followed a close second, finishing four seconds behind Simoes (1:55.77). Along with Simoes and Novak, Jacob Clark ‘24 (1:53.41) and River Flatley ‘24 (1:54.83) finished fourth and fifth.

The hot streak continued for the Blue Streaks, as they would place 1-2-3 in the 100 Free from the efforts of Liam McDonnell ‘23 (43.69), Michael Heller ‘23 (45.99), and Jacob Farr ‘23 (46.29).

“I’m proud of how my teammates and I conducted ourselves at the OAC tournament,” said Heller. “We swam like we knew we were going to win our 6th championship in a row. It’s easy to swim fast when you have such great teammates to push you past your limits”.

Adam Lenz ‘22 accompanied Venos at the podium in the 200 Breaststroke with Lenz (2:04.54), finishing third with a final time of 2:02.03. Along with taking the top two spots, both would finish with NCAA B cut qualifiers. Austin Davis ‘24 (2:07.86) finished fourth in the race for John Carroll.

Former 2020 OAC Swimmer of the Year Forrest Campbell cruised to first place in the 200 Fly with a time of 1:51.09. Flatley finished third with a 1:54.79 time, shining a light on JCU’s future.

John Carroll’s strong performance all weekend was completed with a victory in the 400 Medley Relay. McDonnell, Farr, Heller and Campell would use their experience in the final event, finishing just under three minutes (2:59.27).

The next stop for the red-hot Blue Streaks will be in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the NCAA DIII Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship. They will take place from March 16-19 at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis.