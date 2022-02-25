Streaks of the Week: Feb. 18-20

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Men’s Basketball, Senior PJ Flannery

Flannery ended his Blue Streak career with a bang as he scored a combined 35 points and made seven 3-pointers in the team’s two Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament games. In JCU’s first round upset over Wilmington, the senior scored a team-high 19 points, his second highest total of the season.

Women’s Basketball, Graduate Student Nicole Heffington

Heffington has stepped up in a big way in aiding JCU’s quest for a third OAC Tournament Championship in the last four years. The graduate student has scored a combined 60 points over the previous three games, including 16, to secure the regular season sweep against nationally-ranked Baldwin Wallace. Heffington also had back to back 20+ point games to end the regular season and in the quarterfinals, both against Wilmington. She is now nine points away from breaking JCU’s all-time scoring record.

Men’s Swimming, Junior Aidan O’Neill

O’Neill was a big reason why the Blue Streaks won their sixth straight OAC Championship last weekend at Akron’s Ocasek Natatorium. The junior won the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle while also medaling in the 1650 freestyle by placing third. In addition, O’Neill was part of the 800 freestyle relay that shattered the OAC record by nine seconds and earned an NCAA B cut.

Women’s Swimming & Diving, Junior Maddie Panus

In a championship where many JCU swimmers had to step up to the challenge to win their sixth straight OAC title, Panus delivered as she was on the winning 400 freestyle and 800 freestyle relays. The junior also earned All-OAC honors in the 100 Backstroke with a second place finish.

Women’s Swimming & Diving, Junior Catherine Steinwachs

The Blue Streaks gained some much needed points from the diving side as they won their sixth straight OAC championship. The junior won both the One Meter and Three Meter diving events and won OAC Diver of the Year for the second time in her career. She is now the third diver in JCU history to win the award twice or more.