Baz Luhrmann’s latest movie “Elvis” releases first trailer

The modern theatrical box office is dominated by reboots, sequels and entries into long-running cinematic universes. Contrary to popular belief, Marvel movies are not the only films that have been released in the past five years. Hollywood is in an interesting place creatively because if it is not an adaptation of a book or notable intellectual property, the movie you are watching is most likely the story of someone’s life.

Since the birth of cinema, filmmakers have been interested in putting the lives of famous or inspiring people on the screen. Biopics, or biographical pictures, have consistently been released and become a fixture in the box office in recent years with the release of such films as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Rocketman,” “Spencer” and “tick, tick…BOOM.” One musical artist that has surprisingly not received a movie adaptation of his life until now is the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

On Feb. 17, the first trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s highly anticipated movie “Elvis” was released online and garnered positive reactions. Luhrmann, director of the Leonardo DiCaprio adaptation films “The Great Gatsby” and “Romeo + Juliet,” is known for his use of bright lights and colors, which the trailer is full of.

While there have been many rumors circulating around the internet about an Elvis biopic for years, the release of the trailer has finally made things clear about what to expect from the movie. The film will be divided into three different stages of Elvis’s life and follow the relationships between his wife and, most notably, his manager according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Austin Butler, best known for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood,” will be playing the titular role and reportedly beat out the likes of Miles Teller, Ansel Elgort and Harry Styles (much to his fanbase’s dismay) for the part. Butler will be providing his own vocal renditions of Presley’s earlier songs and his voice will be blended with Presley’s for the later parts of his life.

“Elvis” is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2022 and the release of the trailer has gotten audiences excited to finally see the life of this beloved singer on the silver screen. After almost two years of production delays due to the ongoing pandemic, “Elvis” has been slated to release in theaters on June 24.