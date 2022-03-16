BREAKING: Mask mandate to end Mar. 21

On Mar. 3, an email was sent to John Carroll from Steve Herbert to faculty and staff stating that classrooms on campus would be “mask-optional” starting on March 21, effectively ending all mask requirements at the University.

Herbert said that, because case numbers remained low after the mask mandate was lifted outside of classrooms on Feb. 14 and because there are limited cases in Cuyahoga County in general, conditions seem safe to end the mandate totally next week. According to the email, March 21 was selected to provide enough time to evaluate if spring break travel caused COVID-19 rates to increase.

The email also emphasized that anyone may continue to wear their mask if they choose too, and that those who test positive for the coronavirus and anyone not feeling well should wear their mask (the former requires masking for five days). Professors are allowed to ask for students to wear masks during class and their office hours, but they cannot require it.

Herbert also noted that mask wearing may resume if infection rates increase again.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction to going back to normal, but it will be a weird adjustment,” Sydnie Oakleaf ‘25 told The Carroll News. “As someone who is immunocompromised but also triple vaxxed, I’ll definitely be happy for this change, but hesitant about the outcome for people around me who I might come into contact with. It will just seem weird after two years of wearing masks everywhere, but I’m excited to get back to normal.”

More updates will be published as The Carroll News receives them.