JCU’s Delta Tau Delta wins Court of Honor award

One of JCU’s most prominent facets of student life, Greek affiliation, is showcased proudly at award ceremonies around the nation.

Greek life has a prominent presence at John Carroll and is regarded as a host for some of the most academically gifted students on campus because of its high GPA standards. One example of this collegiate excellence is the Iota Iota chapter of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity which was awarded the Court of Honor.

In spring of 2020, Delta Tau Delta was .08 above the average fraternity GPA, .32 above the average male GPA and .17 above the average GPA for all of campus. 10 members of the fraternity were on the Dean’s List and four had a 4.0 average.

“This prestigious award is given to the top 20 chapters in the entire country,” Greg Pal ‘22, the past president of the chapter, told The Carroll News. “The John Carroll chapter has won this award several times in its short history.”

The last time Delta Tau Delta won this award was in 2018 along with a select few other fraternity institutions around the nation.

Pal states that, for the chapter to receive this award, that the president has to submit a report ranging between 200 to 250 pages about “daily functions of the chapter” including leadership roles among members, academic statistics, events, service hours, recruitment and other activities.

“This report is a comprehensive assessment of the fraternity’s activities and is an evaluation of how well the chapter is thriving,” Pal continued.

The Delts strive to uphold their high academic ranking this coming year in hopes to achieve this honor again in the future. The organization also has innovative plans for upcoming events which will also be featured in their report for the next award cycle.