Streaks of the Week: March 18-20

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Men’s Swimming: Junior, Liam McDonnell

McDonnell was one of the keys to JCU’s best finish at NCAA nationals since 1993. The junior received All-American honors in four relays and two individual events, including placing third in the 100 butterfly and ninth in the 100 Back, both of which he broke school records. McDonnell also helped break the 200 and 400 Medley Relay program records.

Baseball: Senior, Ben Surman

Surman has been a big reason why the Blue Streaks have won three of their last four games. During the four game stretch, the senior has gone 6-for-12 with three RBIs and swiped two bags along the way.

Men’s Lacrosse: Graduate student, Jared Gorenflo

Gorenflo stepped up massively as the Blue Streaks survived a scare against Brockport last Saturday. The graduate student recorded a career-high five goals to help keep JCU’s perfect record intact.

Women’s Lacrosse: Senior, Alex Heishman

With the Blue Streaks needing a win, Heishman delivered as she tied her career-high in goals with six and set a new career-best in points with seven. Defensively, the senior recorded season-highs with six ground balls and three caused turnovers as JCU earned their first victory of the season.

Women’s Tennis: Senior, Megan Reese

Since March 11, Reese has won all three of her singles matches and two of her three doubles matches. The senior also won the team’s only match in their meet against Oberlin last Friday.