Taylor’s Take: The life of a Type-A college student

A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about what I can control in my very chaotic life and I am very aware why the unknown is so unsettling for me. I don’t fear the unknown but rather my inability to plan and prepare for the unknown.

This probably goes without saying, but, to an extent, I am a very Type-A person.

“The phrase ‘Type A’ refers to a pattern of behavior and personality associated with high achievement, competitiveness, and impatience, among other characters,” according to WebMD.

They further identify some key Type-A characteristics such as self-control, the motivation to achieve results and multi-tasking skills.

Although I wouldn’t consider myself to be a very impatient person, I believe that I match the other characteristics to a T. I find myself to be somewhat competitive, I love to get into a routine, and I enjoy multitasking everything I have going on. When I set out to achieve a goal, I want to achieve it to the fullest extent.

Planning is also a ritual of my day-to-day routine and I find myself planning nearly everything in my life from my meals to my free time. I have an hourly breakdown of my day using Google Calendar to manage my class, meetings and practice times along with reminders and other events.

I use a small blue and white weekly meal planner notebook to keep track of the groceries I need for the week and what I plan to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner. My school planner where I keep track of assignments is color coded based on class and the day isn’t completed until I have crossed out what needs to be done for the night.

Due to the seeming lack of spontaneity in my life, I have somehow surrounded myself with people who are the exact opposite of me. Yet, I think it’s what I need to balance out my overly planned and organized life. While I have many friends who are a lot like me in this Type-A manner, I have just as many who are Type B.

Sometimes it can be a problem when things don’t work out quite how I planned but I remind myself that it’s okay to not be on your A game all the time. I try not to let myself become overly stressed about the little things and I remind myself that it’s okay to break routine and do something spontaneous from time to time.

At one point, this Type-A personality of mine was a bit overwhelming to say the least and while it may have taken me some time to figure it out, I have found just the right balance of it all.

No matter if you have a Type-A or Type-B personality, you have to find what works for you because there is a way for us all to thrive.

However, for all you Type-A college students. Just remember it’s okay not to be okay.