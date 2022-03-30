JCU Softball’s home opener sets the tone for an entertaining season

The spring sports season is in full swing, with the John Carroll University Softball team among the multiple daring squads that embrace the (still) chilling midwestern temperatures and weather patterns.

On Thursday, March 24, the Blue Streaks hosted Oberlin College at Bracken Field, a double-header and home-opener combination for the ages.

John Carroll finished the first game of the series with an impressive 18-2 mercy victory. The later game of the sequence ended in a 10-10 tie, as lack of sunlight forced a shortened game.

“It was a great way to open up home play,” Roberston mentioned.

The Blue Streaks owe a lot of their success in the first game to Brianna Callow ‘25. Callow was on the mound for the Blue and Gold, striking out four of Oberlin’s batters. With just a singular error, Callow only allowed one earned run for the Yeowomen in five innings of play.

On the offensive side, John Carroll found themselves loading the bases early, as Oberlin’s pitching resulted in a quick lead for the Blue Streaks. Kasyn Scarantine ‘22 and Gabby Hougan ‘24 were both hit by a pitch, and their base walking ensued.

With a single hit from Alyssia Carmichael ‘24 and a walk from Kristen Jesberger ‘22, along with Mallory Stonebraker ‘22, the Blue and Gold solidified their presence on the field with early runs.

As the innings passed, the Yeowomen’s offensive and defensive performances remained fairly stagnant. John Carroll capitalized on this with more batting success, especially from Maddie Traub ‘23, who sent a bomb over the fence, ultimately contributing to an 8-0 lead before the third inning began.

The remainder of the first game consisted of rising statistics for the Blue Streaks. Scarantine, Carmichael, Jesberger, Stonebraker, Traub, Kendall Trunzo ‘25, Jess Lichota ‘24, and Crista Nativio ‘22 all tallied in the RBI’s column.

Among other names, Ellie Robertson ‘24, Serena Paterno ‘24, and Gracie Bressoud ‘23 added to the collection of runs scored by the Blue Streaks.

"This game was a big confidence booster, especially with Ohio Athletic Conference play around the corner."

In the second game, Scarantine and Traub showcased their batting attributes early, helping to load the bases before Lexie Genovese ‘25 hit a single to bring baserunners home for a quick 3-0 lead.

This time, Oberlin came to compete at bat, surprising a Blue Streak squad that dominated the previous game. Down 10-4 after a swift turn of events during the third inning, John Carroll was in desperate need of adding some runs to the scoreboard.

Genovese certainly understood her assignment when she hit a timely home run, which helped decrease the deficit to just four scores.

The last two innings showcased a strong pitching sequence from Danielle Orendi ‘24, followed by an unmatched series of base running and hitting from the Blue and Gold, specifically from Nativio.

A tremendous comeback ended in a respectable 10-10 tie, as a relentless John Carroll team, fueled by grit and determination, silenced a hopeful Oberlin squad.

The Blue Streaks, now with a record of 5-5-1, will travel to Wilmington College on Saturday, April 2 for their first OAC matchup of the season. The first game of the double header begins at 1 p.m. followed by a second matchup at 3 p.m.