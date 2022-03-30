Nuzzo’s albatross highlights the successful future of the JCU Men’s Golf Team

The odds of making a hole-in-one on a par 3 are about 12,500 to 1.

This feat is impressive, but the odds of making an albatross, when a golfer either earns a one on a par 4 or a two on a par 5, are even lower.

You have a one in a million chance of earning an albatross in golf, meaning you have a better chance of being struck by lightning than to record this shot.

Lightning struck on Monday, March 21, for Anthony Nuzzo ‘24 as he recorded a hole-in-one on the sixth hole at the Highland Park Golf Course during practice.

The sixth hole is a 273-yard par 4.

“I was really excited to get the hole-in-one,” said Nuzzo. “It means a lot to me because not many people get a hole-in-one in their lives, and to get one on a par 4 is really special.”

This is the second time he has recorded the score of one during a round, making him part of the 14% of golfers who hit a second hole-in-one in their lifetime.

“The team and coaching staff were really excited when they heard I got the hole-in-one,” said Nuzzo. “I think I got a phone call from everyone on the team, which was pretty cool.”

The golf team has earned plenty of first place finishes on the year already, which makes adding this momentous achievement for the season even more special.

The Blue Streaks finished at the top of the leaderboard in five of their seven tournaments in the fall and continued their winning ways into the spring season.

In their only competition so far, the Blue and Gold finished in first at the Tannenhauf Two Day Tournament on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20.

John Roder ‘22, Jack Wymard ‘23, Jacob Hazen ‘24, Zack Brinks ‘24 and Grant Lumley ‘24 anchored the John Carroll team as they finished with a total team score of 604 through the two days.

For the Blue and Gold, Nolan Adams ‘23 (154) and Ben Gleichauf ‘22 (157) finished in eighth and 11th place, respectively.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the rest of the season goes,” said Nuzzo. “We have a solid starting lineup and a bunch of guys looking to get their first starts. There’s always someone ready to step up, which is going to be key to our success.”

The weather will continue to be a factor for the season as the Dan Caschera Tournament was recently canceled on Sunday, March 27, due to the rain and snow.

The Blue Streaks will be back in action on Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, March 5 for the Cav Classic Invitational, weather permitting.

The two-day invitational will be played at Glenmoor Country Club in North Canton, Ohio.

“Being a part of the JCU Men’s Golf team has been an incredible experience so far,” said Nuzzo. “All of the guys on the team are close and really supportive of each other. The friendships I have made will certainly last a lifetime.”