John Carroll Men’s Lacrosse gets off to red-hot start

Kevin Hack playing in a game for the Blue Streaks during the 2022 season.

After an Ohio Athletic Conference Championship last season, the John Carroll University Men’s Lacrosse Team picked up right where they left off by kicking off the 2022 season with a 7-1 overall start.

After losing in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament, the Blue Streaks sought redemption early this season.

Their hot streak began with a dominating 21-4 victory over the College of Wooster. The high-scoring affair was followed by another outstanding offensive performance against Wittenberg University.

Leading the way on offense for the Blue & Gold graduate student Kevin Hack, who has provided an ample amount of goals scored throughout the season.

The midfielder from Toledo, Ohio, has found the back 22 times in the first eight games of the season, which is tied for leading the team.

John Carroll continued their success in their next four games, defending Aurora University, Grove City College, Ohio Wesleyan University and SUNY Brockport. The offense continued to shine as they outscored their opponents 55-40 in the four-game span.

Unfortunately, the hot start came to a sudden halt after a tough loss against #18/20 Denison, 11-5.

Despite the loss, the Blue Streaks quickly found their rhythm once again with a 13-7 victory in their OAC opener against Marietta College.

The defense shined in the first half for both teams, as the Blue Streaks and Pioneers were held to three goals heading into halftime. Senior midfielder Ian Flynn was the spark on offense for the Blue Streaks, scoring all three of John Carroll’s goals in the first half.

Flynn finished the contest with five goals on seven attempts.

What started as a defensive battle suddenly turned into an offensive contest in the second half.

An abundance of goals from Matt Berdysiak ‘23, Hack, Morgan Morrell ‘23 and Flynn gave John Carroll a marginal lead after halftime to give John Carroll their first OAC victory of the 2022 season.

The John Carroll Blue Streaks will travel to Otterbein University on Wednesday, March 30. The contest is set to begin at 7:00 pm