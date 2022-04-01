April ’22 playlist
April 1, 2022
As we finally see glimpses of spring emerge, music tastes shift to reflect the youthful and hopeful atmosphere. While spring is filled with midterms and wrapping up our school years, this is a time to rejoice and celebrate the blooming flowers and (slowly) warming weather.
In honor of my playlist/arts and life predecessor Kaitlin Ryan, here are some songs to match your springtime season (with songs from Grace Sherban, TJ Lindstrom and I):
Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show by Neil Diamond
From Eden by Hozier
Leaves That Are Green by Simon & Garfunkel
Who’ll Stop The Rain by Creedence Clearwater Revival
Safari Song by Greta Van Fleet
Kyoto by Phoebe Bridgers
Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
I Think I Like When It Rains by WILLIS
Break up Together by Theo Katzman
Window by Still Woozy
What, Me Worry? By Portugal. The Man
Silk Chiffon by MUNA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Under Control by The Strokes
Sorrow by David Bowie
Lost Track by HAIM
Mrs. Robinson by Simon & Garfunkel
Dawn (Go Away) by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Strawberry Fields Forever by The Beatles
The Fairest Of The Seasons by Nico
First Love / Late Spring by Mitski
invisible string by Taylor Swift
Blue Coupe by Twin Peaks
Fragments of Time by Daft Punk feat. Todd Edwards
Psycho Killer by Talking Heads
Time of the Season by The Zombies
What Light by Wilco