April ’22 playlist

As we finally see glimpses of spring emerge, music tastes shift to reflect the youthful and hopeful atmosphere. While spring is filled with midterms and wrapping up our school years, this is a time to rejoice and celebrate the blooming flowers and (slowly) warming weather.

In honor of my playlist/arts and life predecessor Kaitlin Ryan, here are some songs to match your springtime season (with songs from Grace Sherban, TJ Lindstrom and I):

Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show by Neil Diamond

From Eden by Hozier

Leaves That Are Green by Simon & Garfunkel

Who’ll Stop The Rain by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Safari Song by Greta Van Fleet

Kyoto by Phoebe Bridgers

Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

I Think I Like When It Rains by WILLIS

Break up Together by Theo Katzman

Window by Still Woozy

What, Me Worry? By Portugal. The Man

Silk Chiffon by MUNA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Under Control by The Strokes

Sorrow by David Bowie

Lost Track by HAIM

Mrs. Robinson by Simon & Garfunkel

Dawn (Go Away) by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Strawberry Fields Forever by The Beatles

The Fairest Of The Seasons by Nico

First Love / Late Spring by Mitski

invisible string by Taylor Swift

Blue Coupe by Twin Peaks

Fragments of Time by Daft Punk feat. Todd Edwards

Psycho Killer by Talking Heads

Time of the Season by The Zombies

What Light by Wilco