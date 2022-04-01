Top 5 Oscars & Vanity Fair After-Party 2022 fashion looks

Beads and satin and sequins, oh my! Celebrities gathered together for the evening at the Academy Awards hoping to win an award and support fellow nominees. The ceremony was held on Sunday, March 27, to honor the best achievements in the film industry. More celebrities attended the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, among other after parties. Here are my five favorite looks from stars on the special night:

Demi Singleton

“King Richard” star Demi Singleton shined in a lilac strapless satin and beaded silk Miu Miu dress. The beads were clustered on the bodice and bottom of the skirt and scattered all over the rest of the skirt. Jason Bolden was the stylist for Singleton’s look.

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow from HBO’s “Euphoria” did not attend the Oscars, but graced the red carpet at the Vanity Fair After-Party. Her cream satin silk dress and her silver studded black heels were by Saint Laurent. The dress showed Apatow’s back with a long tie and slit. Apatow’s ankle strap heels are from the Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection. She also wore two different Cartier diamond rings, one on each hand. Apatow’s elegant and classic look was styled by Mimi Cutrell.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet sparkled and went shirtless underneath a Louis Vuitton black sequined jacket with lace and black tailored pants. The suit was a part of the womenswear spring-summer 2022 collection by Nicolas Ghesquiere. Chalamet accessorized with a Cartier necklace, rings and bracelets. Erin Walsh and Madeleine Kennedy both styled Chalamet. He also had a second all-black look for the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. Chalamet rocked a leather biker jacket, jeans customized by Alexander McQueen and Christian Louboutin black combat boots.

Zendaya

Zendaya radiated in a Maison Valentino white cropped satin silk top and floor-length silver sequined skirt with a train. She accessorized with Bulgari Jewelry. Zendaya’s Serpenti High Jewelry necklace was made of white gold diamonds over 13 carats. She also accessorized with several Serpenti Viper diamond bracelets, High Jewelry rings and diamond stud earrings. Zendaya was styled by Law Roach. She attended the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in a best suited look. Zendaya wore a purple shirt, a black double-breasted jacket that cinched at the waist and black flared pants. She also wore a black tie. Zendaya’s suit was by Sports Max. Bulgari was her choice for jewelry again.

Andrew Garfield

“tick, tick…Boom!” star Andrew Garfield dressed in a double-breasted burgundy velvet Saint Laurent jacket, black shirt, bow tie and pants. Garfield also accessorized with a 18-karat gold signet ring and an Omega watch. Warren Alfie Baker was his stylist for Sunday evening.

Visit Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Vanity Fair for more Oscar and Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party looks.