John Carroll Women’s Golf opens up spring season despite weather delays

Members of the John Carroll Women’s Golf team after their first invitational of the 2022 season.

After 156 days since the final invitational of the fall season, the John Carroll University Women’s Golf team was finally able to start their spring season as they traveled to Wooster, Ohio, for the Eva Shorb Weiskopf Memorial Invitational on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3.

The Ohio weather conditions have proved to be a barrier for the Blue & Gold this season as their first scheduled competition last weekend was canceled due to inclement weather.

Looking past the weather, the Blue Streaks were ready to compete in the two-day formatted tournament this weekend as they went up against both Ohio Athletic Conference and non-conference competitors.

Following the first day of golf, John Carroll (387) remained in the top five as they trailed behind the University of Mount Union (358), the College of Wooster (361) and Wittenberg University (378).

Anna Schramko ‘24, Colleen Vredenberg ‘25 and Jennifer Crowley ‘25 led the Blue and Gold as they each tallied scores of 96 to be tied in 14th place individually on the day.

The competition kicked up for the second day and the Blue Streaks dropped down to seventh place, their final positioning on the scoreboard.

Crowley finished with a combined score of 195 to place her as tied for 20th place overall.

Schramko (196) ended just one stroke above Crowley as she took 23rd place.

“I am very proud of the team for fighting this weekend amid really cold and challenging conditions,” said Schramko. “I think that moving forward in the season, we need to focus more on our short games. Chipping and putting better will help us cut off some strokes.”

John Carroll will look to improve as they host the John Carroll University Invitational at the Country Club of Hudson on Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10.

“I am so excited for the rest of the season with the girls,” said Schramko. “I feel especially fortunate to be able to golf with a team whose chemistry is so high, as we are a tight-knit squad. Strong team chemistry leads to strong performances, so I am ready to have some fun while posting low scores with this group.”