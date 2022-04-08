Streaks of the Week: April 1-3

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.
Baseball: Sophomore Joe Olsavsky
Olsavsky having a day to remember against Wilmington is probably an understatement. In their double header sweep of the Quakers, the sophomore went a combined 7-for-10 at the plate with nine RBIs and hit the game-winning RBI double in game one. In game two, Olsavsky made history and set the single game program records with three home runs, five hits, and 15 total bases. He also tied the RBI record with six.
Softball: Junior Gracie Bressoud
In their OAC-opening split with Muskingum, Bressoud combined for five hits in seven at-bats and also recorded her first home run of the season in game one.
Men’s Track & Field: Senior Ian Pierson
Pierson performed well in his outdoor season debut at William & Mary as he broke the 3000-meter steeplechase record set back in 2013 by Will Rial. The senior placed second in the event over the weekend against runners from all NCAA divisions and ran a time of 9:12.96. Last season, Pierson won the 3000-meter event at the OAC Championships.
Men’s Lacrosse: Graduate Student Brendan Whitty
Whitty put together a memorable afternoon on Senior Day against Capital as he scored a season-high four goals and tied a career high with seven assists and 11 points. Against Otterbein on March 30, the graduate student recorded three goals and two assists and is currently in the top five nationally in assists for the 10-1 Blue Streaks.
Women’s Track & Field: Senior Lucia Cannata
Cannata had a great start to her outdoor season as she won the 400-meter race with a time of 57.57 at West Virginia University while competing against a field of Division I runners. The senior was also on the second place 4×100 relay team.
