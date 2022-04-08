Streaks of the Week: April 1-3

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Baseball: Sophomore Joe Olsavsky

Olsavsky having a day to remember against Wilmington is probably an understatement. In their double header sweep of the Quakers, the sophomore went a combined 7-for-10 at the plate with nine RBIs and hit the game-winning RBI double in game one. In game two, Olsavsky made history and set the single game program records with three home runs, five hits, and 15 total bases. He also tied the RBI record with six.

Softball: Junior Gracie Bressoud

In their OAC-opening split with Muskingum, Bressoud combined for five hits in seven at-bats and also recorded her first home run of the season in game one.

Men’s Track & Field: Senior Ian Pierson