Student Government passes decreased student activity budget due to drop in enrollment

The new budget passed by student government indicates possible changes to student life at John Carroll.

On April 12, John Carroll Student Government passed the budget for the 2023 fiscal year’s student activity fund. This money comes from the student activity fee that students are charged per semester to help fund events and organizations on campus. Overall, the budget dropped from $1,358,470 to $1,300,000, a result of a drop in enrollment by over 100 students.

Several organizations lost significant amounts of funding including SUPB which received a reduction of $20,000 (5%). The Student Government lost $12,200 (24.8%), Residence Life Programming lost $8,700 (19.25%) and Greek Life lost $4,000 (30.77%). Another notable loss is the Leadership Development program which was reduced from $32,000 to $25,500 (20.31%).

However, some organizations received increased funding from the previous fiscal year or their budgets were unaltered. Those who received increased budgets include Club Sports (which received a higher budget to purchase computers/equipment for the new esports team), the Student Organization Budget Board and Student Wellness. However, the increase in funding to Student Wellness may be due to the merger of its program with the counseling center, the health center, JCUEMS and the Violence Prevention and Action Center.

These new trends potentially reveal declining enrollment at John Carroll as a result of the pandemic and other issues plaguing higher education more broadly.

The Carroll News reached out to the student government for more information on the budget and has yet to receive a response.