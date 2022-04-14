808s and Mixtapes wins national award

The 808s and Mixtapes crew will soon leave for Las Vegas to claim their prestigious award.

WJCU’s hit radio program “808s and Mixtapes” placed third overall in the Specialty Program category of the Broadcasting Education Association Festival of Media Arts. The Broadcasting Education Association is an academic media group based in Washington, D.C. supporting student broadcasting across the country.

Executive Producer of “808s and Mixtapes” Zachary Sinutko ‘24 (also known as DJ Z13) celebrated the program’s success and highlighted the importance of recognizing the contributions of student media.

“Awarding student media organization members for their achievements and accolades is crucial to the success of said outlet,” Sinutko told The Carroll News. “If more attention was given to the successes of our non-student athletes here at John Carroll University, we would see an influx of student engagement here on campus.”

The 808s and Mixtapes team includes Sinutko, Co-Producer Collin Kennedy ‘24, Social Media Coordinator and Photographer Emily Davala ‘24, Lead Host Daunte Horton ‘24, and Recurring Guest Terron Lee ‘24.

On April 25, The “808s and Mixtapes” team will leave for Las Vegas to accept their award at the BEA Festival of Media Arts. After that, they will attend the National Association of Broadcasters conference. Kennedy shared his excitement at the opportunity, noting that, “Getting invited to this award show and subsequent conference is a crucial networking opportunity.”

808s and Mixtapes rose to prominence on campus after landing many high profile interviews and cameos from celebrities like Neil Degrasse Tyson and Morgan Freeman. The group also won a Guinness World Record on Feb. 6 after conducting a 25-hour interview.

Huron summed up the group’s enthusiasm for their national recognition and the opportunities offered by JCU’s student media groups. “I had no idea one year ago today that I would be in the place that I am at now. And I am ever grateful for the opportunities that John Carroll University and WJCU have given me over this past year.”

808s and Mixtapes airs Tuesday nights from 10PM to Midnight on WJCU 88.7 FM. The show can also be streamed on WJCU’s website.