Life at “Harry’s House” is no longer “As It Was”

Harry Styles is about to begin a new era three years after the release of his sophomore album, “Fine Line” and the end of “Love on Tour 2022” in the United States.

A fan made a Twitter thread on March 15 about a site, youarehome.co, which led speculation that a Styles-related project was coming. Then, fans quickly noticed that Harry Styles started following the account @youarehome on Twitter and Instagram on March 22.

On the next day, Styles announced his third studio album, “Harry’s House,” is to be released May 20 on Instagram and Twitter. Harry Styles HQ has also spread the news with a teaser for Styles’ new highly anticipated album via Instagram and Twitter. The album announcement surpassed seven million “likes” on Instagram and one million “likes” in less than 24 hours on Twitter. A door with a new image behind it is posted almost daily on the You Are Home Instagram account. Colors, lines, shapes, feathers and grapes are amongst some of the hidden images.

Styles made another announcement on Instagram and Twitter on March 28 for his new single, “As It Was.” A 10-second teaser was shared two days later on Twitter and Instagram to inform the synth-pop single would be released April 1. The second teaser was posted via Instagram by Harry Styles HQ for “As It Was” on March 31. Styles released a groovy video along with the single. “Come on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you” is first heard at the start of the song by a voice that is not Styles. Electronic beats start to pick up from there and the drums come in. Melancholic lyrics are disguised behind the upbeat sounds. Styles sang vulnerably, with ideas of loneliness and feelings of the past as the theme, with the video showing him dancing away in a red sequined jumpsuit. In an interview, Styles revealed with the British radio program, Capital Breakfast, that his goddaughter was the voice behind the “As It Was” introduction.

The video for “As It Was” is number 10 on trending for music with almost 60 million views and three million likes on YouTube as of April 14. In an interview, Styles revealed with the British radio program, Capital Breakfast, that his goddaughter was the voice behind the “As It Was” introduction. Spotify reported, “On Friday, April 1st, Harry Styles’ As It Was became Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day in 2022 so far, and the most streamed song in the US in a single day in Spotify history.”As the arrival of Styles’ new music nears, he will prepare to be the first headliner for this year’s Coachella and “Love on Tour 2022” in the United Kingdom, Europe and South America this summer. “As It Was” is available now on music streaming services.