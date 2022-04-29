Streaks of the Week: April 22-24

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Baseball, Sophomore Erik Daugenti

While tied in the 13th inning in game one against Heidelberg, Daugenti delivered as he hit a pinch-hit, walk-off home run to beat the Student Princes last Wednesday. He also recorded a hit in all four games over the previous week and had a three-RBI double against Marietta in game two on Sunday.

Women’s Lacrosse, Senior Alex Heishman

Heishman saved her best performance of the season for her senior day, as she recorded a career-high seven assists and 12 points. She joined Grace Curatolo and Colleen Grombala as the only three players in program history to record 12 or more points in a single game and seven or more assists in a contest.

Men’s Golf, Junior Jack Wymard

On a beautiful Sunday afternoon at River Greens in West Lafayette, Ohio, Wymard tied for second place with a 74 at the Rumble at Tuscarawas River. The junior also helped anchor JCU to their second win of the spring season.

Men’s Track & Field, Sophomore Caleb Correia

Correia ran well at Baldwin Wallace’s Sparky Adams Invitational with a first place finish in the 800m. The senior’s time of 1:53.69 bested his next closest competition by about three seconds and currently has the best mark in the Great Lakes Region in the event of anyone in his class.

Women’s Track & Field, Senior Rory Vigrass

Vigrass dominated the 10,000-meter run at the Sparky Adams Invitational. The senior won the race with a time of 40:51.58, besting the next closest runner by over a minute. Last season, Vigrass placed third in the event at the OAC Outdoor Championships.