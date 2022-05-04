John Carroll’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee highlights student-athletes at Blue Carpet Awards
May 4, 2022
On Sunday, May 1, the John Carroll Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosted its annual Blue Carpet Awards for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blue Carpet Awards is an event for all of John Carroll’s student-athletes where individuals’ accomplishments across academics, service and sports are recognized.
“It was wonderful to celebrate the Blue Carpet Awards again after a hiatus due to COVID-19,” said John Carroll Sports Information Director and SAAC Advisor Joe Ginley.
Prior to the awards presentation, teams walked down the blue carpet, posing for pictures with their teammates.
During the ceremony, John Carroll’s SAAC Co-Presidents Owen O’Toole and Macey Malinky hosted the awards ceremony.
This year’s event was extra special as it marked the presentation of the first-ever Roman-Canning Award for Student-Athlete Community Service. This year, three female athletes, Moira Anderson ‘22, Alex Heishman ‘22 and Olivia Hurtt ‘22, were nominated as finalists for the award.
During the ceremony, Matt Canning ‘95 and Greg Roman ‘94 announced Heishman as the award’s inaugural winner. Heishman won the award based on her leadership and service during her time at John Carroll University.
One of the many things the John Carroll Women’s Lacrosse captain has been a part of is launching Morgan’s Message, a club on John Carroll’s campus that is working to end the stigma surrounding mental health issues amongst student-athletes.
“We’re blessed to have so many accomplished student-athletes who work so hard both on and off the field,” said Ginley. “It was great to shine a light on all of their achievements over the past year, and to recognize everyone who makes John Carroll Athletics an amazing community.”
Here is a list of all the award winners from Sunday’s ceremony:
- Men’s Coach of the Year: Kyle Basista (Cross Country and Track & Field)
- Women’s Coach of the Year: Beth Andrews (Women’s Basketball
- Male Assistant Coach of the Year: Clay Murray (Swimming)
- Female Assistant Coach of the Year: Kiara Carter (Women’s Basketball)
- Male Graduate Assistant of the Year: Luke Hippler (Men’s Basketball)
- Female Graduate Assistant of the Year: Jordan Doore (Cross Country and Track & Field)
- Athletic Trainer of the Year: Michelle Fowler
- Most $wag – Male: Keyshawn Colmon (Football)
- Most $wag – Female: Gwyneth Hamilton (Swimming)
- Female Play/Game/Match/Meet of the Year – Spring: Women’s Lacrosse (OAC Champions)
- Male Play/Game/Match/Meet of the Year – Spring: Men’s Lacrosse (OAC Champions)
- The Mikey Moran Manager of the Year Award: Mikey Moran (Men’s Basketball)
- Female Play/Game/Match/Meet of the Year – Fall: Women’s Cross Country (OAC Champions)
- Male Play/Game/Match/Meet of the Year – Fall: Men’s Soccer Advancing to NCAA Sweet 16
- Female Play/Game/Match/Meet of the Year – Winter: Nicole Heffington for breaking the JCU Women’s Basketball points record
- Male Play/Game/Match/Meet of the Year – Winter: Andrew Perelka for pinning the No. 2 wrestler in the country and for placing 2nd in NCAA tournament
- Grandfather of the Year: Jackson Sartain (Men’s Basketball)
- Grandmother of the Year: Abigail “Gail” Adler (Women’s Basketball)
- Female Newcomer of the Year – Spring: Mia Zivkovic (Women’s Tennis)
- Male Newcomer of the Year – Spring: Joe Olsavsky (Baseball)
- Female Newcomer of the Year – Fall: Sarah Weldon (Cross Country)
- Male Newcomer of the Year – Fall: Jack Foht (Men’s Soccer)
- Female Newcomer of the Year – Winter: Maddie Pietrowski (Women’s Basketball)
- Male Newcomer of the Year – Winter: Daniel Devera (Wrestling)
- Female Individual Sport MVP: Gwyneth Hamilton (Swimming)
- Male Individual Sport MVP: Alex Phillip (Cross Country and Track & Field)
- Female Team Sport MVP: Olivia Nagy (Women’s Basketball)
- Male Team Sport MVP: Will Turrittin (Men’s Soccer)
- Most Photogenic – Male: Henry Haracz (Baseball)
- Most Photogenic – Female: Kaelyn Underwood (Women’s Basketball)
- 110% Award – Spring: Cam Cecere (Men’s Lacrosse)
- 110% Award – Fall: Ian Pierson (Cross Country and Track & Field)
- 110% Award – Winter: Blake Booker (Men’s Basketball)
- Female Breakthrough Team: Women’s Lacrosse
- Male Breakthrough Team: Men’s Cross Country
- Most Outstanding Team Season – Female: Women’s Basketball
- Most Outstanding Team Season – Male: Men’s Soccer
- Staff Member of the Year: Shawn Cronin
- Staff Member of the Year: Raymond Sterling
- Get Back Coach of the Year: Katie Hine
- Mr. John Carroll: Jamie Dailey (Cross Country and Track & Field)
- Ms. John Carroll: Alex Heishman (Women’s Lacrosse)