John Carroll’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee highlights student-athletes at Blue Carpet Awards

Alex Heishman at the Blue Carpet Awards on Sunday, May 1. Heishman won the Roman-Canning Award for Student-Athlete Community Service for her leadership and service on campus.

On Sunday, May 1, the John Carroll Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosted its annual Blue Carpet Awards for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Carpet Awards is an event for all of John Carroll’s student-athletes where individuals’ accomplishments across academics, service and sports are recognized.

“It was wonderful to celebrate the Blue Carpet Awards again after a hiatus due to COVID-19,” said John Carroll Sports Information Director and SAAC Advisor Joe Ginley.

Prior to the awards presentation, teams walked down the blue carpet, posing for pictures with their teammates.

During the ceremony, John Carroll’s SAAC Co-Presidents Owen O’Toole and Macey Malinky hosted the awards ceremony.

This year’s event was extra special as it marked the presentation of the first-ever Roman-Canning Award for Student-Athlete Community Service. This year, three female athletes, Moira Anderson ‘22, Alex Heishman ‘22 and Olivia Hurtt ‘22, were nominated as finalists for the award.

During the ceremony, Matt Canning ‘95 and Greg Roman ‘94 announced Heishman as the award’s inaugural winner. Heishman won the award based on her leadership and service during her time at John Carroll University.

One of the many things the John Carroll Women’s Lacrosse captain has been a part of is launching Morgan’s Message, a club on John Carroll’s campus that is working to end the stigma surrounding mental health issues amongst student-athletes.

“We’re blessed to have so many accomplished student-athletes who work so hard both on and off the field,” said Ginley. “It was great to shine a light on all of their achievements over the past year, and to recognize everyone who makes John Carroll Athletics an amazing community.”

Here is a list of all the award winners from Sunday’s ceremony: