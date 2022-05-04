May ’22 playlist
May 4, 2022
We have finally reached summer at John Carroll! With this celebration comes a need for upbeat music preparing us for the relaxing months ahead. Enjoy the end of finals season with this specially made May playlist:
Up on the Roof by The Drifters
I Saw the Light by Todd Rundgren
What Is Life by George Harrison
Shakedown Street by Grateful Dead
San Tropez by Pink Floyd
Peace Frog by The Doors
Anybody Else But Me by FUR
parachute by second thoughts
Dancing in the Dark by Bruce Springsteen
I’d Rather Dance With You by Kings of Convenience
There Is a Light That Never Goes Out by The Smiths
Welcome to Japan by The Strokes
As It Was by Harry Styles
Later by Dr. Dog
Red Vines by Aimee Mann
Heroes by David Bowie
Dreams by The Cranberries
パッション・フラワー (Passion Flower) by Shigeru Suzuki
Sun Go Down by Fat Night
Souk Eye by Gorillaz
Grace by Surfaces
Day Glo by Brazos
Out of Time by Blur
The Suburbs by Arcade Fire
This Life by Vampire Weekend