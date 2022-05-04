May ’22 playlist

We have finally reached summer at John Carroll! With this celebration comes a need for upbeat music preparing us for the relaxing months ahead. Enjoy the end of finals season with this specially made May playlist:

Up on the Roof by The Drifters

I Saw the Light by Todd Rundgren

What Is Life by George Harrison

Shakedown Street by Grateful Dead

San Tropez by Pink Floyd

Peace Frog by The Doors

Anybody Else But Me by FUR

parachute by second thoughts

Dancing in the Dark by Bruce Springsteen

I’d Rather Dance With You by Kings of Convenience

There Is a Light That Never Goes Out by The Smiths

Welcome to Japan by The Strokes

As It Was by Harry Styles

Later by Dr. Dog

Red Vines by Aimee Mann

Heroes by David Bowie

Dreams by The Cranberries

パッション・フラワー (Passion Flower) by Shigeru Suzuki

Sun Go Down by Fat Night

Souk Eye by Gorillaz

Grace by Surfaces

Day Glo by Brazos

Out of Time by Blur

The Suburbs by Arcade Fire

This Life by Vampire Weekend