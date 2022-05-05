A sign of the times: JCU from January to May

So much has changed at John Carroll University since students arrived back on campus for their spring semester. Many could say that the semester, overall, was bittersweet. From the retirement of multiple professors to the announcement of Millor Hall’s collapse, JCU has undergone multiple transformations across the face of the college.

Undoubtedly, the school has weathered both monstrous snowstorms and monstrous modifications alike. Like a metaphor for just how much has changed across campus, here are photos from January of 2022 and May of 2022 from iconic spots on the quad. While they are the same location, it shows just how much circumstances can alter how you perceive a location.