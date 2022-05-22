The Carroll News’ ode to the class of 2022

To the JCU Class of 2022:

Thank you for being amazing members of the John Carroll community! Your accomplishments and contributions to our campus have not gone unnoticed (albeit, it is our job to report on it). You have truly left your mark on JCU and the lives of those at this university.

When John Carroll students were sent home at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, none of us could have predicted how our community’s traditions would be kept alive as the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 graduated. The Class of 2022 was the last remaining class who had experienced a full year of John Carroll before being pushed online, and was tasked with the monumental challenge of preserving those traditions for students to come. We’re eternally grateful to the Class of 2022 for keeping the spirit and traditions of John Carroll alive and well.

You have inspired us through your efforts both inside and outside of the classroom. From varsity athletics to impressive academic achievements, you never cease to amaze us. You are a class filled with leaders, advocates and world changers. You are ready to tackle whatever comes your way and we know you will do so with aplomb!

Many of you will go on to do amazing things and we can not wait to see the trails you blaze. We look forward to reading your names in newspapers far beyond the scope of JCU, from Cleveland to the world at large. You have left us impressed and excited for what you will accomplish in the coming years. Undoubtedly, it has been our pleasure to serve you as a newspaper.

Specifically to our graduating seniors, Carson, Anna, Aiden and Jack: thank you for all your work on the paper. You wrote amazing pieces and did amazing work; we can not wait to see what you do in the future. Just know, you will always have a home here in the newsroom and a support system filled with staff reporters and editors who will be your biggest fans for life!

Congratulations on completing your degree! Now, go out and make history that we can write about!

Signed,

~Laken Kincaid, Managing Editor of The Carroll News

~Nick Sack, Editor-in-Chief of The Carroll News