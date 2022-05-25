JCU’s retiring faculty: Spring 2022

John Carroll University welcomed many new members of the community to its campus during the 2021-22 school year. However, with the end of the spring semester, some faculty members are leaving their positions after extensive careers, each with unique stories behind them. JCU reports that those who are retiring this semester have contributed a combined 700 years of teaching and service to the university. Undoubtedly, as students and staff alike wish them the best, the community will still miss their classes and interactions with these beloved faculty members.

The following faculty members have retired as of the end of the Spring 2022 semester:

Carl Anthony, Ph.D.

Paula Britton, Ph.D.

Douglas Bruce, Ph.D.

Carrie Buchanan, Ph.D.

Patrick Chen, Ph.D.

Barbara D’Ambrosia, Ph.D.

Karen Gygli, Ph.D.

Dwight Hahn, Ph.D.

Bradley Hull, Ph.D.

Jeffrey Johansen, Ph.D.

Enrique Luengo, Ph.D.

Marc Lynn, Ph.D.

Pamela Mason, Ph.D.

Sheila McGinn, Ph.D.

Patrick Mooney, Ph.D.

Paul Nietupski, Ph.D.

Daniel Palmer, Ph.D.

Martha Pereszlenyi-Pinter, Ph.D.

Jacqueline Schmidt, Ph.D.

Karen Schuele, Ph.D.

Linda Seiter, Ph.D.

Michael Setter, Ph.D.

Paul Shick, Ph.D.

Charles Watts, DBA

The Carroll News applauds the retiring faculty for all their work and hopes the best for their future endeavors.