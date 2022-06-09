An updated Dolan Hall: New renovations bring academics and accessibility to dated dorm

Dolan Hall’s renovations bring a much-needed facelift to the traditional “Dirty Dolan” nickname that students gave to the building. Undoubtedly, JCU Residence Life is hoping to give first and second year students a more up-to-date and accommodating residence.

In addition to ResLife’s virtual walkthrough of Dolan Hall which was uploaded to their Instagram page, The Carroll News got an exclusive look at what the rooms, bathrooms, and study spaces look like inside, even without furniture, which is rumored to be moved in during June and July.

As mentioned in a previous Dolan Hall update, accessibility and academics seem to be the largest focus of the renovations as the dorm hall is filled with accessible, updated bathrooms, whiteboard walls in study lounges, and of course, rooms with individual air conditioning controls. Additionally, former residents of Dolan Hall should be excited to see new bathrooms, both communal and personal.

The new and improved Dolan Hall is intended to be used this fall semester by first and second year students in the Mission-Based scholarship programs offering opportunities for living-learning communities. Like the current Pacelli Hall, Dolan Hall’s ground floor will be the new home of the University’s Counseling Center.

Dolan Hall will be open for students as Pacelli’s renovations are ongoing during the 2022-2023 academic year.