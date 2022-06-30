Entering “Harry’s House”

Harry Styles used to just be one fifth of the heartthrob boyband One Direction. After the group’s inevitable breakup in 2015, he quickly began to establish his solo music career. He attracted a large amount of fans over the years through his unique take on the pop music genre. His anticipated album, “Harry’s House,” recently debuted on May 20. This beckons the question: does his third solo album live up to the hype that has surrounded his long awaited return?

The album ultimately imposes a conundrum for music listeners because, although it is full of the charisma that Styles’ music has become known for, it seems to be lacking structure and depth. While this may seem negative for fans of Styles, it shows that this album is a breath of fresh air compared to his past albums; it demonstrates that he no longer feels the need to prove himself to the music world.

The album is overall an easy listen with songs of heavy emotional substance sprinkled in. “Late Night Talking” and “Daydreaming” ooze the good vibes people are looking for when cruising in the summer with their windows down and speakers blaring. These songs, among many others, build the simple and lively basis of this album. Songs such as “Matilda” and “Little Freak” demonstrate Harry’s ability to use harmonies and simple instrumentals to transform the listener’s experience and gut punch them when they least expect it. These heavier anthems create the depth that this album desperately needs.

The most popular song on the album, “As It Was,” seems to blur the lines between lively and heavy. What seems like such a difficult concept to nail, Styles makes it look simple with a light and lively beat that somehow pairs with the sad and darker lyrics perfectly. The song feels incredibly personal which is reflected in the intro where Styles’ goddaughter, Ruby, is complaining how she did not get to say goodnight to him. This further supports how Styles has become more comfortable with expressing himself in his music.

What this album lacks in substance is made up for by the style and versatility that flows through from start to finish. It is carried by Styles’ charisma and unique approach. In my view, this album is not his overall best work, but it has something for everyone. With his popularity reaching an all-time high, creating a versatile album that appeals to the masses seems like the right approach. Artists nowadays try too hard to break the mold in hopes of creating a masterpiece. Styles, being a victim of this in his earlier work, invites you to drop all of your preconceived notions surrounding him by entering “Harry’s House.”