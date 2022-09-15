Summer at JCU: a photo collection

While some people can not wait to rush away from John Carroll once their finals are done, I had the pleasure of calling campus my home during the summer. I served as a summer resident assistant in Hamlin Hall where my days were spent in a bright office, and my nights were spent sweating through my sheets on my new mega-bed. Not only was I able to have an amazing three months both at my internship and at JCU, but I also created memories that I will not soon forget. John Carroll was the host of many new and exciting experiences these past few months. Here are some of those memories from a summer at JCU.

Gallery | 12 Photos (Leanna Nasrallah ‘23) While I did spend many nights in Hamlin, I had a last few good memories in Millor in May… before moving back in August