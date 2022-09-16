Schuppel’s Scoop: where you lead… (“Gilmore Girls”)

Claire Schuppel, Arts & Life Editor
September 16, 2022

School is finally back in full swing! With the back-to-school season comes my craving of everything autumn: the changing leaves, sweaters and not stepping outside into gross humidity are all things I am dreaming of. To get me into the fall vibe, I plan on revisiting a recent first watch: “Gilmore Girls.”

The “Gilmore Girls” themselves, played by Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham. (Getty Images)

Not only is “Gilmore Girls” the perfect show to put on during the fall, but it is also one of the most pleasant TV shows I’ve ever watched. I was always hesitant to start the series – as I am a bit of a snob when it comes to my media – but now that I am finished with the show, I’m already itching for a rewatch. It is the weighted blanket of television shows.

Even though the show debuted 22 years ago, it has aged like a fine wine in its relevance. The central themes revolve around family dynamics and navigating various stages of adulthood. I sympathized with Rory as she went through her college journey (albeit I do not attend Yale) and as she tried to figure out her path in life. I saw parts of my relationship with my mom as Lorelai and Rory took on the world by force.

Dialogue makes or breaks a show and the writing on “Gilmore Girls” is a fundamental element of what makes it so special. There is a fast-paced wit that all the characters have and it keeps the show moving. One-liners can go over the heads of viewers if you aren’t aware of the pop culture of the 2000s and before. As a fan of 20th century media, I always appreciated the nods to David Lynch or random favorites like “The Graduate.”

Humans crave community, despite how introverted and reserved some of us are. “Gilmore Girls” shows a tight knit community that anyone could be envious of; the fictional New England town of Stars Hollow is dreamy and nostalgic. While the show highlights the annoyances of being so close to your neighbors – the whole town was informed of Lorelai’s dating life – there was still so much love and compassion among them all. 

The complexity of relationships was an element of the show that took me by surprise as I expected more simplicity going into my watch. There isn’t a sidekick character for Rory who solely exists as means of encouraging her and watching from the sidelines, but there is Paris Geller: an intelligent girl with a temperamental attitude. There aren’t grandparents who only provide the characters with their wisdom, but there are Emily and Richard Gilmore: two complicated individuals who have a broken relationship with their daughter. There is no token brainless hunk, but there is Luke Danes: the town’s diner owner who has a soft spot for Lorelai and Rory. Even the secondary characters have well thought out storylines.

For the two of you who haven’t seen a second of “Gilmore Girls,” please get the most out of this fall and binge the show. I cannot do seven seasons (and a reboot!) justice in a brief column. It is a drama without unbearable plot twists or clichés; it is a comedy with so many laughs. Brew a pot of coffee, let Carole King’s voice wash over you during the opening credits and enjoy