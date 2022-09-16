Schuppel’s Scoop: where you lead… (“Gilmore Girls”)

School is finally back in full swing! With the back-to-school season comes my craving of everything autumn: the changing leaves, sweaters and not stepping outside into gross humidity are all things I am dreaming of. To get me into the fall vibe, I plan on revisiting a recent first watch: “Gilmore Girls.”

Not only is “Gilmore Girls” the perfect show to put on during the fall, but it is also one of the most pleasant TV shows I’ve ever watched. I was always hesitant to start the series – as I am a bit of a snob when it comes to my media – but now that I am finished with the show, I’m already itching for a rewatch. It is the weighted blanket of television shows.

Even though the show debuted 22 years ago, it has aged like a fine wine in its relevance. The central themes revolve around family dynamics and navigating various stages of adulthood. I sympathized with Rory as she went through her college journey (albeit I do not attend Yale) and as she tried to figure out her path in life. I saw parts of my relationship with my mom as Lorelai and Rory took on the world by force.

Dialogue makes or breaks a show and the writing on “Gilmore Girls” is a fundamental element of what makes it so special. There is a fast-paced wit that all the characters have and it keeps the show moving. One-liners can go over the heads of viewers if you aren’t aware of the pop culture of the 2000s and before. As a fan of 20th century media, I always appreciated the nods to David Lynch or random favorites like “The Graduate.”

Humans crave community, despite how introverted and reserved some of us are. “Gilmore Girls” shows a tight knit community that anyone could be envious of; the fictional New England town of Stars Hollow is dreamy and nostalgic. While the show highlights the annoyances of being so close to your neighbors – the whole town was informed of Lorelai’s dating life – there was still so much love and compassion among them all.

The complexity of relationships was an element of the show that took me by surprise as I expected more simplicity going into my watch. There isn’t a sidekick character for Rory who solely exists as means of encouraging her and watching from the sidelines, but there is Paris Geller: an intelligent girl with a temperamental attitude. There aren’t grandparents who only provide the characters with their wisdom, but there are Emily and Richard Gilmore: two complicated individuals who have a broken relationship with their daughter. There is no token brainless hunk, but there is Luke Danes: the town’s diner owner who has a soft spot for Lorelai and Rory. Even the secondary characters have well thought out storylines.

For the two of you who haven’t seen a second of “Gilmore Girls,” please get the most out of this fall and binge the show. I cannot do seven seasons (and a reboot!) justice in a brief column. It is a drama without unbearable plot twists or clichés; it is a comedy with so many laughs. Brew a pot of coffee, let Carole King’s voice wash over you during the opening credits and enjoy