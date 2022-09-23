The Fendi Baguette celebrates anniversary during New York Fashion Week

Fendi honored its iconic Baguette Bag’s 25th anniversary at the semi-annual New York Fashion Week. New York Fashion Week, held twice a year, is a major season for fashion and gives international designers the opportunity to show off their collections for the next fashion season.

The seasonal series of events present the spring collections in September and the fall collections in February. NYFW normally runs anywhere from seven to nine days long. This year, it began on Friday, Sept. 9 and ended on Wednesday, Sept. 14. On the first day, Fendi held its show to memorialize the legendary Baguette Bag.

Besides the brand itself, Fendi’s show was centered on its famous bag. Marc Jacobs was invited by Fendi’s Creative Director, Kim Jones, to help honor both on the runway. “I didn’t want to do a traditional ‘collection’ for the anniversary,” Jones told L’Officiel. “Rather it’s a celebration of a time, of the moment the Baguette became famous. I relate that time to a sense of freedom in excess and fun – both qualities the Baguette possesses.” Tiffany and Co. and Japanese luggage brand Porter also collaborated on the collection.

After Silvia Venturini Fendi created the Baguette Bag in 1997, celebrities popularized the Baguette, quickly cementing it as the “It” bag. Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic character Carrie Bradshaw from the 1998 HBO hit, “Sex and the City” was one such exciting appearance.

Sarah Jessica Parker, LaLa Anthony, Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts were all seated in the front row. American Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour and several other celebrities, including Maude and Iris Apatow, Grace Jones and Winnie Harlow were also among the attendees. 90s supermodels Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Shalom Harlow and Amber Valletta had a reunion off the runway.

Special Baguettes made an appearance for Fendi’s event. Sterling and gem-studded Baguettes were Tiffany’s versions. Vogue confirmed, “Even the spiritual godmother of the bag, Sarah Jessica Parker herself, is contributing a Baguette she has helped design.” Porter’s collection contributed to the Baguette with a masculine slant along their hard bonded nylon.

Models walked in fur, sequins, leather and pops of fluorescent yellow and amethyst purple on the catwalk. Grit and glamor that thrives in the New York scene was expressed in Marc Jacobs’ collection. City-filled glass buildings and workmen’s vests were recognized by rhinestones, silvers and bright colors. Bella Hadid strutted a Tiffany blue jumpsuit from the “Fendi at Tiffany’s” collection accessorized with a matching bag.

There were over 50 looks designed by Fendi for their spring 2023 collection. You can view a gallery of each one on crfashionbook.