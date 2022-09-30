JCU Football takes down No. 18 ranked Heidelberg University

Demerius Goodwin on one of his many runs in the victory over Heidelberg on Saturday.

No. 18 ranked Heidelberg University’s hot start to the season quickly came to an end due to an outstanding defensive performance from John Carroll Football for a 24-7 victory during Homecoming Weekend.

Junior defensive lineman, Ben Grafton, dominated the battle in the trenches, adding five tackles and two sacks to the statline.

“Our coaches did a great job of game planning against their offense,” said Grafton. “We introduced some new plays and schemes that they were not ready for, which let us capitalize on different situations and win the game. Also, our scout offense gave us great looks all week. Guys like Nick Peri, Noah Dobbs, and Jaylen Johnson gave the D-line awesome looks all week, making the game easier than practice.”

While the defense handled business on their end, the offense controlled the ball for most of the game, totaling 41 minutes of possession to the Student Princes’ 18 minutes.

The slow, meticulous offense was highlighted on JCU’s second drive of the game with a seven minute march down field to score the first touchdown of the contest off a one-yard rush from graduate student Demerius Goodwin.

The combination of running back Evan McVay ‘25 and Goodwin tallied 152 yards on the ground for the Blue Streaks.

Heidelberg was quick to strike back in the second quarter with a rushing touchdown of their own from senior running back Montavious Yearby to make it 7-7. Yearby and the Student Princes rushing attack was silenced shortly after their only touchdown due to John Carroll’s defensive line.

Senior quarterback Joe Collins complimented the Blue Streak’s run game with an air attack of his own in the second half, finding both tight end Tadas Tatarunas (fifth year) and wide receiver Brennan Fugh ‘23 to extend their lead to 14.

Fugh led the Blue Streaks in receptions and receiving yards, racking in eight catches for 113 yards.

JCU’s night was capped off with a field goal from kicker Yanni Volas ‘24 growing the lead to 24-7.

The Student Princes’ quarterback Drew Sims failed to drive his offense down the field, resulting in John Carroll’s second victory of the season.



The Blue Streaks will travel down south Saturday, Oct. 1 to battle the Wilmington Quakers at 1 p.m.