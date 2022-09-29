JCU Volleyball dominates La Roche to advance to a seven game win streak

The JCU Volleyball team brings it in following one of their wins this season.

The John Carroll Volleyball team is on a winning streak and they aren’t taking their foot off the gas.

The Blue and Gold advanced to seven consecutive victorious matches following a 3-0 win on the road against La Roche University on Friday, Sept. 23. This is the longest win streak for the Volleyball team since 2018.

Going 25-13, 25-9 and 25-15 in the three sets, the Blue Streaks had a dominant day of competition against the Redhawks.

Keeping it relatively close at the beginning of the first set, John Carroll started to pull away, earning six consecutive points coming from attack errors, kills by graduate student Cassi Calamunci and an ace by Maddie Maziarz ‘24 to make the score 16-7 in favor of the Blue and Gold.

The Blue Streaks kept the momentum rolling through the final point scored by Steph Conley ‘25 as they gained one match point.

John Carroll continued the scoring spree into the second set as the squad got to a fiery start going up 21-6 against the Redhawks and finally finishing up on an attack error by La Roche.

The third and final set started off in a more back and forth fashion, as the Redhawks held on by a very thin string.

The Blue and Gold cut those ties at the 11 point mark, as they earned five points through kills by Morgan Wieczenski ‘25 and Calamunci, a service ace by Lexi MacDonald ‘24 and a bad set by La Roche.

The final point by John Carroll came from Wieczenski on a kill from Haley Nicholson ‘26.

Calamunci finished the game with 10 kills. Jenn Follmer ‘24 and Conley followed behind with five kills each, while Marissa Lynch ‘25 added four of her own.

Maziarz had a fantastic day as she recorded 17 assists and 17 digs. Nicholson added eight more assists, while MacDonald contributed three assists and 16 digs. Payton Miozzi ‘24 hit double digits in the digs category with 12 digs.

With this win, the Blue Streaks moved to 12-3 on the season and remained 1-0 in Ohio Athletic Conference competition.

“The team is super hype about the win streak, and we want to keep it going,” said MacDonald. “We need to come into games with our head high and not underestimate our opponents. We need to play our game and have fun!”

“Having fun and remembering the reason we play the game are also huge assets,” continued Follmer. “I find myself having high energy on the court and being the biggest fan for each of my teammates while encouraging them to be the best players I know they are.

The Blue and Gold will be back in action on Wednesday, Sept.28 at 7 p.m. as they take on the Hiram College Terriers in the DeCarlo Varsity Center and attempt to further their win streak.