October ’22 Playlist

The leaves are finally changing to deep reds, the air has cooled and sweaters are back in fashion – October is in full swing. With the autumnal shift comes a need for great music to match. So, here is a curated playlist courtesy of The Carroll News editorial team.

Psycho Killer by Talking Heads

Moonage Daydream by David Bowie

Black Magic Woman by Fleetwood Mac

Science Fiction by Arctic Monkeys

Mary Jane’s Last Dance by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Eyes Without A Face by Billy Idol

I’m Only Sleeping by The Beatles

Under the Milky Way by The Church

Subterranean Homesick Alien by Radiohead

Make Me Better by Ten Fé

Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings by Father John Misty

Drunk on Halloween by Wallows

Two Ghosts by Harry Styles

Pearl by Aubrey Huntsman

Up Granville by Peach Pit

Seabird by Alessi Brothers

Witch Love by Nico Yaryan

Honey Come Home by The Head And The Heart

Crane Song by TOLEDO

You’re Always On My Mind by Sam Cooke

Scott Street by Phoebe Bridgers

Andromeda by Weyes Blood