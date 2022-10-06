October ’22 Playlist
Oct 6, 2022
The leaves are finally changing to deep reds, the air has cooled and sweaters are back in fashion – October is in full swing. With the autumnal shift comes a need for great music to match. So, here is a curated playlist courtesy of The Carroll News editorial team.
Psycho Killer by Talking Heads
Moonage Daydream by David Bowie
Black Magic Woman by Fleetwood Mac
Science Fiction by Arctic Monkeys
Mary Jane’s Last Dance by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Eyes Without A Face by Billy Idol
I’m Only Sleeping by The Beatles
Under the Milky Way by The Church
Subterranean Homesick Alien by Radiohead
Make Me Better by Ten Fé
Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings by Father John Misty
Drunk on Halloween by Wallows
Two Ghosts by Harry Styles
Pearl by Aubrey Huntsman
Up Granville by Peach Pit
Seabird by Alessi Brothers
Witch Love by Nico Yaryan
Honey Come Home by The Head And The Heart
Crane Song by TOLEDO
You’re Always On My Mind by Sam Cooke
Scott Street by Phoebe Bridgers
Andromeda by Weyes Blood