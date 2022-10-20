Streaks of the Week Oct. 14-16

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Football — Mason Sullivan ‘25

Despite having just 12 yards on five carries, Sullivan scored twice as the Blue Streaks picked up a hard-fought road victory over Ohio Northern. The game marked the first multiple-touchdown contest in the sophomore’s career.

Volleyball — Kendra Dziubinski ‘26

Dziubinski’s stellar play in the middle helped John Carroll to their first victory over regionally-ranked Ohio Northern since 2001. The freshman recorded eight kills on just 11 attacks and had a career-high six total blocks. She also had a career-best four digs while committing only one error.

Men’s Cross Country — Matt Costanzo ‘24

Costanzo was the second Blue Streak to finish at the Oberlin Inter-Regional Rumble as he came in 29th place overall. The junior clocked in with a 25:55.7, which bested his previous PR by almost a full minute.

Women’s Cross Country — Erica Esper ‘23

Esper led the first-place Blue Streaks at the Oberlin Inter-Regional Rumble with a seventh place finish. The senior ran the 6K in a time of 22:14.9, which was only her second top 10 finish in the event in her career.

Men’s Golf — Zach Brinks ‘24

While braving the cold autumn weather, Brinks ended the fall season on a high note at the John DiCillo Invitational with a 74. As a team, the Blue Streaks finished in second with a total score of 309.