Streaks of the Week Oct. 14-16

JCU Sports Information

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Noah Tylutki, Special to the Carroll News
Oct 20, 2022

Mason Sullivan rushing for the Blue and Gold this season. (JCU Sports Information Department)

Football — Mason Sullivan ‘25

Despite having just 12 yards on five carries, Sullivan scored twice as the Blue Streaks picked up a hard-fought road victory over Ohio Northern. The game marked the first multiple-touchdown contest in the sophomore’s career.

Dziubinski competing on Saturday against the Polar Bears. (JCU Sports Information Department)

Volleyball — Kendra Dziubinski ‘26

Dziubinski’s stellar play in the middle helped John Carroll to their first victory over regionally-ranked Ohio Northern since 2001. The freshman recorded eight kills on just 11 attacks and had a career-high six total blocks. She also had a career-best four digs while committing only one error.

Matt Costanzo competing for John Carroll last year. (JCU Sports Information Department)

Men’s Cross Country — Matt Costanzo ‘24

Costanzo was the second Blue Streak to finish at the Oberlin Inter-Regional Rumble as he came in 29th place overall. The junior clocked in with a 25:55.7, which bested his previous PR by almost a full minute.

Erica Esper ’23 racing in the Oberlin Rumble last weekend for the Blue and Gold. (JCU Sports Information Department)

Women’s Cross Country — Erica Esper ‘23

Esper led the first-place Blue Streaks at the Oberlin Inter-Regional Rumble with a seventh place finish. The senior ran the 6K in a time of 22:14.9, which was only her second top 10 finish in the event in her career.

Zach Brinks competing at Shaker Heights Country Club last spring. (JCU Sports Information Department)

Men’s Golf — Zach Brinks ‘24

While braving the cold autumn weather, Brinks ended the fall season on a high note at the John DiCillo Invitational with a 74. As a team, the Blue Streaks finished in second with a total score of 309.