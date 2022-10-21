Timothée Chalamet’s historic Vogue cover and upcoming films

Timothée Chalamet was the first man to star on the cover of British Vogue in its 106-year history, breaking gender norms by choosing him to be the face of its October issue. He shared the cover on Instagram and thanked the photographer Steven Meisel and stylist Edward Enninful for giving him the honor.

“The nature of the world now, you know…It felt right not to make it too statement-y,” Chalamet said to British Vogue. He stated that his desire was to portray characters living in the fashion world. The shooting process, the combination of women’s fashion in the styling, and working with several directors like Steven Meisel and Denis Villeneuve, was what Chalamet loved about the magazine photoshoot.

He was filming in London last year for Paul King’s upcoming movie musical “Wonka,” a retelling of the origin tale of the titular anti-hero and Roald Dahl’s early life. Timothée has been cast alongside Olivia Colman, Paterson Joseph and Rowan Atkinson. The internet broke after a photo shot of Chalamet in costume surfaced online with Twitch streamer Karl Jacobs replying on Twitter, “I would like 1 (one) golden ticket please.”

Chalamet recently made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival for his upcoming cannibalistic drama, “Bones and All.” His co-star Taylor Russell joined him on the red carpet. Chalamet matched the red carpet in a daring red Haider Ackermann backless halter top and pants. “Bones and All” is based off of the same titled 2015 novel by Camille DeAngelis. The film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, focuses on the romance story of Maren and Lee. The young woman and man’s love for one another grows steadily as they set out a journey on American backroads. Maren and Lee face their pasts and end up at a point where despite both’s differences, their love being meant to last is settled.

Chalamet also attended the London premiere of “Bones and All.” British designers were the inspiration behind Chalamet’s second monochromatic look, an all white Alexander McQueen suit and a silver diamond encrusted choker necklace of “bones” by Vivienne Westwood. Currently, Chalamet is filming for the 2023 anticipated sci-fi film, “Dune: Part Two.”The official trailer for “Bones and All” can be viewed on YouTube and you can see the film in theaters Nov. 18. Visit British Vogue and view their video for more on Chalamet’s interview and sit-down conversation between Chalamet and Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.