JCU Women’s Soccer gears towards playoff push

John Carroll Women’s Soccer may be quiet to the public eye, but they also may just be the most fun team to root for at John Carroll University.

A team that won just two conference games a year ago has transformed into a team that stormed through non conference play and has passed their conference win total from a year ago. Following a tough string of conference losses punctuated by a loss to Capital University on Sat., Oct. 22, these resilient Blue Streaks remain alive.

Emily Patrzyk ‘26 has captivated the conference with 11 goals in her freshman campaign and has provided a solid foundation of offense for the Blue Streaks.

Preseason injuries left a question mark at the goaltender position, but were quickly washed away by the return of Mackenzie Stease ‘23 and the emergence of Juliana Kontul ‘23 as an emergency goalie turned solid option.

The Capital Comets’ Avery Hart notched a hat trick on Sat. night for her squad in a match that the Blue and Gold held their own in for most of the contest, which should give them faith as the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament looms in the background.

Much work is still to be done before the OAC Tournament enters the forefront of this team.

The three teams in JCU’s rearview mirror are Wilmington, Heidelberg, and Marietta, who all sit one game behind John Carroll in conference standings with two matches to go.

A huge rivalry game lies ahead for Carroll at Mount Union this Wed., Oct. 26.

The Purple Raiders sit in fourth place in the OAC standings, entering the rivalry matchup, but would flip to fifth or sixth in the standings following a loss to the Blue Streaks and depending on Baldwin Wallace’s outcome.

The Blue and Gold end their season traveling to winless Muskingum in another game that could bring fortune to their playoff hopes on Sat., Oct. 29.

A team that few gave more than a puncher’s chance now sits with the opportunity to throw some heavy punches as the calendar turns to November.

An entry ticket to the playoffs is all the Blue Streaks need to harness chaos.

In front of Stease (.768 SV%) sits the formidable line of defense made up of Gabby Walter ‘24, Kathryn Shaffer ‘26, Taylor Wohleber ‘24 and Lauren Gumeny ‘23.

Patrzyk has stormed out of the gates for half of the team’s goals and can take over a game offensively with the best of the OAC.

Madyson Rosado ‘25 has provided secondary scoring, while veteran Grace Monnin ‘23 has also produced four points.

As the leaves turn and the season’s days wane, Coach Marich’s team knows they can play spoiler come tournament time.

Countless lower seeds in NCAA tournaments have knocked off their heralded opponent and the Philadelphia Phillies are currently in the MLB postseason, so if you don’t believe in this John Carroll team, don’t tell them—not that they would listen to you anyways.