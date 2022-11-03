Streaks of the Week Oct. 28-30

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Men’s Soccer — Blake Barna ‘23

Barna had a match to remember on Senior Night as he scored his first career goal against Muskingum to help the Blue Streaks clinch the #2 seed in the OAC Tournament. The senior has played in 21 career matches including nine this season.

Women’s Soccer — Madyson Rosado ‘25

Rosado made history against Muskingum as she became the first player in program history to score four goals in a match. The sophomore’s performance helped the Blue Streaks to clinch a home OAC Tournament match. Also, in a much needed victory against Mount Union in the match before, Rosado added a goal and an assist.

Volleyball — Ally Bartolone, Gr.

Bartolone’s play as a setter has been a major reason for the turnaround of John Carroll volleyball this season. In the 3-0 win over Muskingum to clinch the #2 seed in the OAC Tournament for the first time since 2014, the graduate student recorded her 3,000th career assist becoming only the sixth player in program history to achieve this feat.

Men’s Cross Country — Barrett Scheatzle ‘25

After battling injury all season long, Scheatzle’s poise and strength pushed him to a seventh place finish at the OAC Championships to help JCU defend its conference crown. The sophomore ran the 8K in a time of 26:12.5 to earn First Team All-OAC honors for the second consecutive year.

Women’s Cross Country — Abby Schroff ‘26

Schroff helped lead JCU to their third consecutive OAC title by placing sixth at the OAC Championships. The freshman clocked in with a time of 23:21.2 to garner First Team All-OAC honors as well.